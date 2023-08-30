The National Hurricane Center is predicting a 10 to 15-foot storm surge from the Aucilla River to the Yankeetown region in Florida as Idalia intensifies.

The authorities and weather forecast have warned people residing in Florida counties to be prepared for powerful storms from Hurricane Idalia that can also be life-threatening. Mandatory evacuations are expected to be carried out in different regions as people are urged to get to safety.

Image from Getty

Idalia expected to hit region from Aucilla River to Yankeetown

The National Hurricane Center predicts a powerful storm could hit the region from Aucilla River to Yakeetown, with Idalia expected to turn into a Category 4 Hurricane before landfall on Wednesday.

The update posted by NHC Storm Surge on X, formerly Twitter, reads: “Catastrophic storm surge inundation of 10 to 15 ft above ground level & destructive waves from Hurricane #Idalia are expected within the area from Aucilla River to Yankeetown, FL.

“Residents should urgently follow evacuation orders from local officials.”

The dreaded combination of surged storms and high tides can cause areas nearby to flood as the water from the shoreline moves inwards.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within these watch areas

The tropical storm conditions are expected to begin on Wednesday, News-Press reports. Starting from the warning area along the east coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, the storms are expected to spread into North Carolina by Wednesday evening or night.

During the peak surge, the water level in affected areas is expected to rise above ground level anywhere from two to 16 feet.

The indicated areas include the Wakulla/Jefferson County line, Ochlockonee River, Yankeetown to Chassahowitzka, Carrabelle, Anclote River, Tampa Bay, Middle of Longboat Key, Indian Pass, Englewood, Charlotte Harbor, Mouth of the St. Mary’s River to South Santee, Beaufort Inlet to Drum Inlet, Pamlico and Neuse River, South of Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee, South Santee, SC to Beaufort Inlet, Drum Inlet to Duck, NC, Chokoloskee, FL to East Cape Sable, Flagler/Volusia County Line, FL to Mouth of St. Mary’s River and Florida keys.

Difference between Hurricane warning and Hurrican watch

A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours before the first occurrence is expected. It means Hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area. The residents are pushed to complete their preparations before the storms gain momentum.

A hurricane watch, on the other hand, means hurricane conditions are possible in the indicated area and it is typically issued 48 hours before the first occurrence.

A tropica storm warning means a tropical storm is expected somewhere in the warning area within 36 hours.