The speed limit on a 5.5-kilometer stretch of State Highway 1 (SH1) north of Auckland will increase from 100km/h to 110km/h from Monday(May 26). This change applies to the Northern Gateway Toll Road, spanning from north of Ōrewa to just south of the Johnstone’s Hill Tunnels.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced the change, emphasizing the government’s focus on economic growth and productivity. “With around 11,000 vehicles per day travelling on the Northern Gateway, 9 per cent of that being heavy vehicles, the new higher speed limit of 110km/h will help ensure people and freight can get to where they need to go, quickly and safely,” Bishop stated.

The decision follows a public consultation conducted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency from September 3 to October 1, 2024. The agency received over 7,900 submissions, with 93 percent supporting the speed limit increase and 91 percent expressing strong support.

The Northern Gateway Toll Road was designed with high safety standards, including two lanes in each direction, physical median barriers, and a wide, mostly straight alignment. Additional safety improvements are being considered over the next 12 to 18 months.

However, the speed limit through the Johnstone’s Hill Tunnels will remain at 80km/h due to the different safety risks posed by the enclosed environment.Police will enforce the new speed limit as they do on other roads, with patrols expected “anywhere, at any time,” according to Bishop.The Northern Gateway Toll Road is a crucial corridor connecting Auckland and Northland, serving both the freight and tourism sectors. The speed limit increase is part of the government’s broader efforts to enhance transportation efficiency and support economic development.

