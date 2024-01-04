Audi took the Q8 e-tron and turned it into an all-electric off-road machine. The Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar is optimized for adventurers who “want to drive off the beaten path electrically.”

The new Dakar edition is based on a Q8 advanced 55 e-tron quattro. It includes two electric motors and a 106 kWh battery for up to 300 kW power and 664 Nm torque.

Audi says the new off-road EV can hit 0 to 100 km/hr (62 mph) in 5.9 seconds and features up to 487 km (302 mi) WLTP range.

With Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires, the electric SUV gains 31 mm (1.2″) ground clearance for tackling any terrain. The tires are better fitted for handling loose surfaces like gravel and snow. The base model has 206 mm (8.1″) ground clearance. That’s slightly lower than a Jeep Wrangler (9.5″ to 10.8″).

The vehicle gradually lowers at higher speeds to improve driving stability and range. The off-road EV drops by 15 mm (0.6″) at 52 mph, 17 mm (0.7″) at 62 mph, and 13 mm at 75 mph (0.5″).

Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar with Mythos black metallic and special wrapping (Source: Audi AG)

Meet the new Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar off-road EV

With an approach angle of 20 degrees and a departure angle of 26 degrees, Audi says the Q8 e-tron edition Dakar is prepared to tackle “light off-road terrain.” Meanwhile, the wading depth is 11.8″ (300 mm).

Audi’s new off-road edition EV is reminiscent of the RS Q e-tron designed for the Dakar Rally with a unique raised chassis and optional decals.

The Q8 e-tron edition Dakar is available in Siam Beige metallic, Mythos Black metallic, and Magnetic Gray.

Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar with Mythos black metallic and special wrapping (Source: Audi AG)

An optional projection light in the Singframe creates a light strip between the headlights. When the driver’s door is opened, added projection lamps show the words “edition Dakar” on the street.

You can also add a decal package inspired by the RS Q e-tron. However, the body color must be Mythos Black metallic, and it will be limited to 99 units.

Inside, the S line is standard. The package includes contoured sports seats, a multifunction sports steering wheel, black roof lining, stainless steel pedals, and more.

A head-up display replaces the screens, projecting info on the windshield. Audi included special MMI backgrounds, including images and coordinated lightning. The vehicle includes three scenes: desert storms, tire tracks, and a dune landscape.

Audi’s new Q8 e-tron edition Dakar (Source: Audi)

The off-road Q8 e-tron comes with eight tires. Although it comes fitted with General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires for enhanced off-road grip, it also comes with a set of 20″ wheels with a 5-V spoke design.

Audi says the Q8 e-tron edition Dakar will be available to order in the first quarter of 2024. Prices will start at around $131,000 (120,000 euros) in Germany. The off-road EV likely won’t make the trip overseas to the US.