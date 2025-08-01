



The longer nights of August beckon with several treats this month. Saturn and Neptune undergo their second conjunction of the year, appearing together in a low-power telescope eyepiece. Telescopic observers also get two shadow transits of Titan across Saturn. Early risers enjoy a spectacular conjunction of the two brightest planets in the sky, Venus andContinue reading “August 2025: What’s in the sky this month? Two planetary conjunctions, two Titan shadow transits, and the Perseids’ peak”

