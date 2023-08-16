August Savings come to PlayStation Store – PlayStation.Blog

The August Savings promotion comes to PlayStation Store, bringing with it discounts across a range of titles and editions for the coming weeks. For a limited time* you can enjoy choice picks with reduced pricing. That includes Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Standard Edition (30% off), Dead Island 2 Gold Edition (30% off) and F1 2023 Standard Edition (40% off).
But there are plenty more games on offer. Check out the full list below and when when the promotion starts*, head to PlayStation Store to discover your regional discount.
- 7 Days to Die
- A Plague Tale Bundle
- A Way Out
- Absolute Deduction bundle
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative DLC B-Horror Movie Set
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative DLC Bundle
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative DLC Kimono Set
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative DLC Monochrome Set
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
- ANNO: Mutationem – Upgrade Pack
- ANNO: Mutationem Collector’s Edition PS4 & PS5
- ANNO: Mutationem PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
- Assassin’s Creed®IV Black Flag™ Freedom Cry
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars – Call of the Paragons
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Deluxe Edition
- Atomic Heart – Gold Edition
- Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Batman: The Telltale Series – Season Pass
- Battlefield 1 – Revolution
- Battlefield 4
- BEYOND: Two Souls™
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- BioShock: The Collection
- Blood Bowl 3 – Brutal Edition
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Designer’s Cut PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Director’s Cut PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Bright Memory: Infinite
- Bugsnax PS4 & PS5
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Gold Upgrade
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：1941 – Counter Attack –
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：1942
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：1944 – The Loop Master –
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：19XX – The War Against Destiny –
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Battle Circuit
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：BIONIC COMMANDO
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：CAPTAIN COMMANDO
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：CARRIER AIR WING
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：COMMANDO
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：CYBERBOTS – FULLMETAL MADNESS –
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Display Frames Set 1
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：DYNASTY WARS
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：FINAL FIGHT
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：FORGOTTEN WORLDS
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghosts ‘n Goblins
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Giga Wing
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Invincibility
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：LEGENDARY WINGS
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：MEGA TWINS
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：PIRATE SHIP HIGEMARU
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Powered Gear – Strategic Variant Armor Equipment –
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Progear
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：SECTION Z
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Senjo no OkamiⅡ
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：STREET FIGHTER II’ – Hyper Fighting –
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：STREET FIGHTER II – The World Warrior –
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：STRIDER
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：SUPER STREET FIGHTER IITURBO
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Tatakai no Banka
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：VARTH – Operation Thunderstorm –
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：VULGUS
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：WARRIORS OF FATE
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Car Mechanic Simulator – DLC Mega Pack
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Carnival Games
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Castlevania Advance Collection
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Celeste
- Chef Life – Al Forno Edition
- Cities Skylines – Green Cities
- Cities Skylines – Mass Transit
- Cities Skylines – Natural Disasters
- Cities Skylines – Parklife
- Cities Skylines – Snowfall
- Cities: Skylines – Green Cities
- Cities: Skylines – Mass Transit
- Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition
- Cities: Skylines – Parklife
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
- Cities: Skylines – Remastered
- Cities: Skylines – Snowfall
- Cities: Skylines – Ultimate Content Bundle
- Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass
- Civilization VI Anthology
- Civilization VI Platinum Edition
- Clone Drone In The Danger Zone
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising – Nemesis Edition
- Code Vein
- Code Vein – Season Pass
- Construction Simulator
- Construction Simulator – Car & Bobblehead Pack
- Construction Simulator – Customization Kit
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Cooking Simulator
- Cooking Simulator: Pizza DLC
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Creed Rise to Glory™
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Deluxe
- Cult of the Lamb – Cultist Edition
- Danganronpa 1-2 Reload
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Darksiders III
- Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition
- DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition
- Dead Island: Definitive Collection
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- Dead Island: Riptide – Definitive Edition
- Deep Rock Galactic – Deluxe Edition
- Deep Rock Galactic – Ultimate Upgrade
- Descenders
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed
- Detroit: Become Human
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Diablo® II: Resurrected™
- Diablo® Prime Evil Collection
- Diablo® Prime Evil Collection – Upgrade
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
- Dishonored® Definitive Edition
- Disney Speedstorm – Deluxe Bundle
- Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Hamlet Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Reign of Giants Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked Console Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra DLC Pack 4
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition
- Dungeon Defenders: Awakened
- Dungeons of Sundaria
- Dying Light – 5th Anniversary Bundle
- Dying Light – Astronaut Bundle
- Dying Light – Dieselpunk Bundle
- Dying Light – Godfather Bundle
- Dying Light – Gun Psycho Bundle
- Dying Light – Harran Inmate Bundle
- Dying Light – Harran Ranger Bundle
- Dying Light – Harran Tactical Unit bundle
- Dying Light – Hellraid
- Dying Light – Rais Elite Bundle
- Dying Light – Retrowave Bundle
- Dying Light – Savvy Skin Bundle
- Dying Light – Shu Warrior Bundle
- Dying Light – Snow Ops Bundle
- Dying Light – Van Crane
- Dying Light – Vintage Gunslinger Bundle
- Dying Light – Volatile Hunter Bundle
- Dying Light – Volkan Combat bundle
- Dying Light 2 – Bloody Nights Bundle
- Dying Light 2 – Bloody Nights Bundle PS5
- Dying Light 2 – Bloody Ties
- Dying Light 2 – Bloody Ties PS5
- Dying Light 2 – Brecken Skin Bundle
- Dying Light 2 – Brecken Skin Bundle PS5
- Dying Light 2 – Chicken Bundle
- Dying Light 2 – Chicken Bundle PS5
- Dying Light 2 – Dying Laugh Bundle
- Dying Light 2 – Dying Laugh Bundle PS5
- Dying Light 2 – Nutcracker bundle
- Dying Light 2 – Nutcracker Bundle PS5
- Dying Light 2 – Rais Skin Bundle
- Dying Light 2 – Rais Skin Bundle PS5
- Dying Light 2 – Scarred Survivors
- Dying Light 2 – Scarred Survivors PS5
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS4&PS5
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS5
- Dying Light Classified Operation Bundle
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ Deluxe Edition
- F1® 23
- Family Feud®
- Far Cry 5
- FAR CRY ANTHOLOGY BUNDLE
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Entrance Craft
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fighting Road: Champion Road Beyond
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fighting Road: NJPW 2017 Junior Heavyweight
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fire Promoter DLC
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – NJPW Season Pass
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Parts Craft
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration Part 2
- Football Manager 2023 PS5™ Edition
- FortKnight’s Fast Faction
- Gal Guardians: Demon Purge
- Gang Beasts
- Goat MMO Simulator
- Goat Simulator: GoatZ
- Goat Simulator: Payday
- Goat Simulator: Waste of Space
- God Eater 3
- Godfall Ultimate Edition
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Grand Theft Auto Online (PlayStation®5)
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS4™ & PS5™)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode
- Graveyard Keeper
- Graveyard Keeper – Better Save Soul
- Graveyard Keeper – Breaking Dead
- Graveyard Keeper – Game Of Crone
- Graveyard Keeper – Stranger Sins
- Graveyard Keeper: Last Journey Edition
- Green Hell
- Gris
- Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – 1st Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – 2nd Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – 3rd Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Colorful Tone
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Future Sound
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Season Pass
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Snow Miku Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Unlock Key
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Extra Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Mega Mix 2nd Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Mega Mix Encore Pack
- HAZELIGHT BUNDLE
- Hell Let Loose – Battle Scarred
- Hell Let Loose – False Front
- Hell Let Loose – Hot Drop
- Hell Let Loose – Lethal Tide
- Hell Let Loose – Red Steel
- Hell Let Loose – Skull Bucket
- Hell Let Loose – Tropic Fever
- Hell Let Loose – Upper Echelon
- Hello Neighbor
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hello Neighbor 2 Definitive Edition
- Hello Neighbor 2: Back to School
- Hello Neighbor 2: Hello-copter
- Hello Neighbor 2: Late Fees
- Hello Neighbor Bundle
- Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek
- Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue
- Hobo: Tough Life
- Horizon Chase Turbo
- Horizon Chase Turbo – Senna Forever
- Horizon Chase Turbo – Summer Vibes
- Hunting Simulator 2
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition
- Iron Harvest – Complete Edition
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R PS4 & PS5
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution – Expansion Collection
- Jurassic World Evolution – Jurassic Park Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Bundle
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition
- Kill It With Fire
- Kill It With Fire: Exterminator Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Layers of Fear
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains Season Pass
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
- LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes
- LEGO® Star Wars™: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Bad Batch Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Andor Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Book of Boba Fett Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Obi-Wan Kenobi Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Rebels Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Summer Vacation Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga The Clone Wars Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Trooper Pack
- LEGO® The Incredibles
- Little League World Series Baseball 2022
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lords of the Fallen – Complete Edition Bundle – DLC Only
- Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition
- Mad Max
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – The City That Never Sleeps
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition
- Medieval Dynasty
- Metal Slug Anthology
- Metal Slug XX
- Metro Exodus: Gold Edition
- Metro Saga Bundle
- Middle-earth™: The Shadow Bundle
- Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 PS4 & PS5
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition PS4 & PS5
- Monster Hunter Rise – “Lost Code” Hunter layered weapon pack
- Monster Hunter Rise – “Stuffed Monster” Hunter layered weapon pack
- Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 5
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
- Mortal Kombat X XL Pack
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
- MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5
- Mr Quick’s Speedy Bunch
- MudRunner
- MX vs ATV Legends
- MX vs ATV Legends 2022 Track Pass
- My Hero One’s Justice 2
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 – Season Pass
- MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 5
- New Japan Pro-Wrestling 2018 Wrestler Pack
- NEW SUPER LUCKY’S TALE
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All – Ultimate Edition
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Universe Pack – Season Pass
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Turbo Edition
- Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition
- One Piece: World Seeker
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Outlast Trinity
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Outward: The Adventurer Bundle
- Overcooked!
- Overcooked! 2 – Campfire Cook Off
- Overcooked! 2 – Carnival of Chaos
- Overcooked! 2 – Night of the Hangry Horde
- Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass
- Overcooked! 2 – Surf ‘n’ Turf Pack
- Overcooked! 2 – Too Many Cooks Pack
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC
- Paint the Town Red
- Pavlov
- PAW Patrol Grand Prix – Pup Treat Arena
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Paw Patrol: Grand Prix
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix – Race in Barkingburg
- Peppa Pig: World Adventures
- Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle
- Persona®5 Strikers
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition
- Pinball FX – Star Wars™️ Pinball Collection 1
- Pinball FX – Star Wars™️ Pinball Collection 2
- Pinball FX – Williams Pinball Collection 1
- Pinball FX – Williams Pinball Collection 2
- Pinball FX – Zen Originals Collection 1
- Plague Inc: Evolved
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Urban Terrain Vehicle DLC
- POSTAL 4: No Regerts
- Potion Permit
- Potion Permit: Deluxe Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Collector’s Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Collector’s to Super Edition Upgrade Kit
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Four Pass
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season One Pass
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Two Pass
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Standard to Super Edition Upgrade Kit
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Street Fighter Pack
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Super Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Season Three Pass
- Prison Simulator
- Prodeus
- Rayman Legends
- Real Truck Simulator USA : Car Games
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content
- Red Matter 2
- Relayer
- Relayer – Season Pass 2
- Relayer Season Pass
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Ride 3
- Ride 3 – Gold Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Risk of Rain 2
- River City Girls
- Road 96
- Rubber Bandits
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Salem’s Sprint Squad
- Salt and Sacrifice
- SAMURAI SHODOWN
- SAMURAI SHODOWN Season Pass
- SAMURAI SHODOWN SEASON PASS 2
- SAMURAI SHODOWN SEASON PASS 3
- SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Secret Neighbor
- Serious Sam 4
- Session: Deluxe Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
- SIGNALIS
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 4 – Season Pass
- Sniper Elite 5 PS4™ & PS5™
- Sniper Elite 5 Season Pass One
- Sniper Elite 5 Season Pass Two
- Sniper Elite VR
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 – Season Pass Edition
- SnowRunner – 2 Year Anniversary Edition
- SnowRunner – 3 Year Anniversary Edition
- Sonic Origins Plus PS4 & PS5
- Sonic Origins PS4 & PS5
- Sonic Origins: Plus Expansion Pack PS4 & PS5
- Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- SpeedRunners
- SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle
- SpiderHeck
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Star Trek: Resurgence
- Star Wars Battlefront – Ultimate Edition
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
- Star Wars Heritage Pack
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Five
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Four
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Three
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Two
- STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful life
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (Digital Deluxe)
- SUCCUBUS
- Super Bomberman R
- Super Mega Baseball™ 4
- Surviving the Aftermath – Premium Edition
- Surviving the Aftermath – Season Pass
- Sword and Fairy: Together Forever PS4™ & PS5™
- Synth Riders
- Synth Riders – Remastered Edition
- Tales of Zestiria
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
- Temtem
- The BioWare Bundle
- The Callisto Protocol: Season Pass
- The Callisto Protocol™ PS4™
- The Callisto Protocol™ PS5™
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Necrom
- The Elder Scrolls Online Upgrade: Necrom
- The Eternal Cylinder
- The Evil Within – The Assignment
- The Evil Within – The Consequence
- The Evil Within Digital Bundle
- The Evil Within: The Executioner
- The Game of Life 2 – Ultimate Life Collection
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- The Jackbox Party Starter
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Fighter Pass
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV TEAM PASS 1
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV TEAM PASS 2
- The Last Clockwinder
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ – Precious Edition
- The Order: 1886
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
- The Quarry – Deluxe Edition
- The Settlers : New Allies
- The Settlers : New Allies – Deluxe Edition
- The Sinking City
- The Sinking City PS5
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- The Walking Dead Onslaught: Digital Deluxe
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution – Payback Upgrade
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution – Standard Edition
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Tourist Edition Upgrade
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Season Pass
- The Wolf Among Us – The Complete First Season
- Thief Simulator
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction United Bundle
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
- Tormented Souls
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Cyberfunk
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Deluxe Bundle
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Dress Code
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Express Package
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Stunt Sets
- Trailmakers
- Trailmakers Supporter Pack
- Trailmakers: Airborne Expansion
- Trailmakers: High Seas Expansion
- Transport Fever 2: Console Edition
- Trinity Trigger
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- Truck Driver
- Truck Driver – Heading North DLC
- UFC® 4
- UNO
- Unpacking
- Unravel Yarny Bundle
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- Vampyr
- Viking: Raiders of Harran bundle
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass
- Way of the Hunter – Elite Edition
- Way of the Hunter – Season Pass
- WHAT THE BAT?
- Wheel of Fortune
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition
- WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game
- XCOM 2 Collection
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
- Year of the Spider
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zombie Army 4: Season Pass Three
- Zombie Army 4: Season Pass Two
*The August Savings promotion runs from 00.00am local time on Wednesday August 16 until 23.59pm local time on Wednesday August 30 PlayStation Store