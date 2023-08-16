August Savings come to PlayStation Store – PlayStation.Blog

The August Savings promotion comes to PlayStation Store, bringing with it discounts across a range of titles and editions for the coming weeks. For a limited time* you can enjoy choice picks with reduced pricing. That includes Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Standard Edition (30% off), Dead Island 2 Gold Edition (30% off) and F1 2023 Standard Edition (40% off).

But there are plenty more games on offer. Check out the full list below and when when the promotion starts*, head to PlayStation Store to discover your regional discount.

7 Days to Die

A Plague Tale Bundle

A Way Out

Absolute Deduction bundle

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative DLC B-Horror Movie Set

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative DLC Bundle

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative DLC Kimono Set

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative DLC Monochrome Set

Amnesia: The Bunker

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

ANNO: Mutationem – Upgrade Pack

ANNO: Mutationem Collector’s Edition PS4 & PS5

ANNO: Mutationem PS4 & PS5

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Assassin’s Creed®IV Black Flag™ Freedom Cry

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars – Call of the Paragons

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Deluxe Edition

Atomic Heart – Gold Edition

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass

Batman: The Telltale Series – Season Pass

Battlefield 1 – Revolution

Battlefield 4

BEYOND: Two Souls™

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

BioShock: The Collection

Blood Bowl 3 – Brutal Edition

Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Designer’s Cut PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Director’s Cut PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Bright Memory: Infinite

Bugsnax PS4 & PS5

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Gold Upgrade

Capcom Arcade Stadium：1941 – Counter Attack –

Capcom Arcade Stadium：1942

Capcom Arcade Stadium：1944 – The Loop Master –

Capcom Arcade Stadium：19XX – The War Against Destiny –

Capcom Arcade Stadium：Battle Circuit

Capcom Arcade Stadium：BIONIC COMMANDO

Capcom Arcade Stadium：CAPTAIN COMMANDO

Capcom Arcade Stadium：CARRIER AIR WING

Capcom Arcade Stadium：COMMANDO

Capcom Arcade Stadium：CYBERBOTS – FULLMETAL MADNESS –

Capcom Arcade Stadium：Display Frames Set 1

Capcom Arcade Stadium：DYNASTY WARS

Capcom Arcade Stadium：FINAL FIGHT

Capcom Arcade Stadium：FORGOTTEN WORLDS

Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghosts ‘n Goblins

Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Capcom Arcade Stadium：Giga Wing

Capcom Arcade Stadium：Invincibility

Capcom Arcade Stadium：LEGENDARY WINGS

Capcom Arcade Stadium：MEGA TWINS

Capcom Arcade Stadium：PIRATE SHIP HIGEMARU

Capcom Arcade Stadium：Powered Gear – Strategic Variant Armor Equipment –

Capcom Arcade Stadium：Progear

Capcom Arcade Stadium：SECTION Z

Capcom Arcade Stadium：Senjo no OkamiⅡ

Capcom Arcade Stadium：STREET FIGHTER II’ – Hyper Fighting –

Capcom Arcade Stadium：STREET FIGHTER II – The World Warrior –

Capcom Arcade Stadium：STRIDER

Capcom Arcade Stadium：SUPER STREET FIGHTER IITURBO

Capcom Arcade Stadium：Tatakai no Banka

Capcom Arcade Stadium：VARTH – Operation Thunderstorm –

Capcom Arcade Stadium：VULGUS

Capcom Arcade Stadium：WARRIORS OF FATE

Car Mechanic Simulator

Car Mechanic Simulator – DLC Mega Pack

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Carnival Games

Castle Crashers Remastered

Castlevania Advance Collection

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood

Celeste

Chef Life – Al Forno Edition

Cities Skylines – Green Cities

Cities Skylines – Mass Transit

Cities Skylines – Natural Disasters

Cities Skylines – Parklife

Cities Skylines – Snowfall

Cities: Skylines – Green Cities

Cities: Skylines – Mass Transit

Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition

Cities: Skylines – Parklife

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition

Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2

Cities: Skylines – Remastered

Cities: Skylines – Snowfall

Cities: Skylines – Ultimate Content Bundle

Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass

Civilization VI Anthology

Civilization VI Platinum Edition

Clone Drone In The Danger Zone

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising – Nemesis Edition

Code Vein

Code Vein – Season Pass

Construction Simulator

Construction Simulator – Car & Bobblehead Pack

Construction Simulator – Customization Kit

Contra Anniversary Collection

Cooking Simulator

Cooking Simulator: Pizza DLC

Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle

Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Creed Rise to Glory™

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Deluxe

Cult of the Lamb – Cultist Edition

Danganronpa 1-2 Reload

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

Darksiders III

Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition

DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

Dead Island 2 Gold Edition

Dead Island: Definitive Collection

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Dead Island: Riptide – Definitive Edition

Deep Rock Galactic – Deluxe Edition

Deep Rock Galactic – Ultimate Upgrade

Descenders

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

Detroit: Become Human

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Diablo® II: Resurrected™

Diablo® Prime Evil Collection

Diablo® Prime Evil Collection – Upgrade

DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5

Dishonored® Definitive Edition

Disney Speedstorm – Deluxe Bundle

Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition

Don’t Starve: Console Edition

Don’t Starve: Hamlet Console Edition

Don’t Starve: Reign of Giants Console Edition

Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked Console Edition

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra DLC Pack 4

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened

Dungeons of Sundaria

Dying Light – 5th Anniversary Bundle

Dying Light – Astronaut Bundle

Dying Light – Dieselpunk Bundle

Dying Light – Godfather Bundle

Dying Light – Gun Psycho Bundle

Dying Light – Harran Inmate Bundle

Dying Light – Harran Ranger Bundle

Dying Light – Harran Tactical Unit bundle

Dying Light – Hellraid

Dying Light – Rais Elite Bundle

Dying Light – Retrowave Bundle

Dying Light – Savvy Skin Bundle

Dying Light – Shu Warrior Bundle

Dying Light – Snow Ops Bundle

Dying Light – Van Crane

Dying Light – Vintage Gunslinger Bundle

Dying Light – Volatile Hunter Bundle

Dying Light – Volkan Combat bundle

Dying Light 2 – Bloody Nights Bundle

Dying Light 2 – Bloody Nights Bundle PS5

Dying Light 2 – Bloody Ties

Dying Light 2 – Bloody Ties PS5

Dying Light 2 – Brecken Skin Bundle

Dying Light 2 – Brecken Skin Bundle PS5

Dying Light 2 – Chicken Bundle

Dying Light 2 – Chicken Bundle PS5

Dying Light 2 – Dying Laugh Bundle

Dying Light 2 – Dying Laugh Bundle PS5

Dying Light 2 – Nutcracker bundle

Dying Light 2 – Nutcracker Bundle PS5

Dying Light 2 – Rais Skin Bundle

Dying Light 2 – Rais Skin Bundle PS5

Dying Light 2 – Scarred Survivors

Dying Light 2 – Scarred Survivors PS5

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS4&PS5

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS5

Dying Light Classified Operation Bundle

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition

EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ Deluxe Edition

F1® 23

Family Feud®

Far Cry 5

FAR CRY ANTHOLOGY BUNDLE

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

Fire Pro Wrestling World

Fire Pro Wrestling World – Digital Deluxe Edition

Fire Pro Wrestling World – Entrance Craft

Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fighting Road: Champion Road Beyond

Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fighting Road: NJPW 2017 Junior Heavyweight

Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fire Promoter DLC

Fire Pro Wrestling World – NJPW Season Pass

Fire Pro Wrestling World – Parts Craft

Fire Pro Wrestling World – World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration

Fire Pro Wrestling World – World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration Part 2

Football Manager 2023 PS5™ Edition

FortKnight’s Fast Faction

Gal Guardians: Demon Purge

Gang Beasts

Goat MMO Simulator

Goat Simulator: GoatZ

Goat Simulator: Payday

Goat Simulator: Waste of Space

God Eater 3

Godfall Ultimate Edition

Gran Turismo Sport

Grand Theft Auto Online (PlayStation®5)

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4™ & PS5™)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle

Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode

Graveyard Keeper

Graveyard Keeper – Better Save Soul

Graveyard Keeper – Breaking Dead

Graveyard Keeper – Game Of Crone

Graveyard Keeper – Stranger Sins

Graveyard Keeper: Last Journey Edition

Green Hell

Gris

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – 1st Encore Pack

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – 2nd Encore Pack

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – 3rd Encore Pack

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Colorful Tone

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Future Sound

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Season Pass

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Snow Miku Pack

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Unlock Key

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Extra Encore Pack

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Mega Mix 2nd Encore Pack

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Mega Mix Encore Pack

HAZELIGHT BUNDLE

Hell Let Loose – Battle Scarred

Hell Let Loose – False Front

Hell Let Loose – Hot Drop

Hell Let Loose – Lethal Tide

Hell Let Loose – Red Steel

Hell Let Loose – Skull Bucket

Hell Let Loose – Tropic Fever

Hell Let Loose – Upper Echelon

Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbor 2

Hello Neighbor 2 Definitive Edition

Hello Neighbor 2: Back to School

Hello Neighbor 2: Hello-copter

Hello Neighbor 2: Late Fees

Hello Neighbor Bundle

Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Hobo: Tough Life

Horizon Chase Turbo

Horizon Chase Turbo – Senna Forever

Horizon Chase Turbo – Summer Vibes

Hunting Simulator 2

inFAMOUS Second Son

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition

Iron Harvest – Complete Edition

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R PS4 & PS5

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Edition

Jurassic World Evolution – Expansion Collection

Jurassic World Evolution – Jurassic Park Edition

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Bundle

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition

Kill It With Fire

Kill It With Fire: Exterminator Edition

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Layers of Fear

LEGO® DC Super-Villains

LEGO® DC Super-Villains Season Pass

LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass

LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes

LEGO® Star Wars™: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack

LEGO® Star Wars™: Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Bad Batch Character Pack

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Andor Character Pack

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Book of Boba Fett Character Pack

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Pack

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Obi-Wan Kenobi Character Pack

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Rebels Character Pack

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Summer Vacation Character Pack

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga The Clone Wars Character Pack

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Trooper Pack

LEGO® The Incredibles

Little League World Series Baseball 2022

Little Nightmares Complete Edition

Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen – Complete Edition Bundle – DLC Only

Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition

Mad Max

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man – The City That Never Sleeps

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition

Medieval Dynasty

Metal Slug Anthology

Metal Slug XX

Metro Exodus: Gold Edition

Metro Saga Bundle

Middle-earth™: The Shadow Bundle

Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 PS4 & PS5

Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition PS4 & PS5

Monster Hunter Rise – “Lost Code” Hunter layered weapon pack

Monster Hunter Rise – “Stuffed Monster” Hunter layered weapon pack

Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 5

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2

Mortal Kombat X XL Pack

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion

MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5

Mr Quick’s Speedy Bunch

MudRunner

MX vs ATV Legends

MX vs ATV Legends 2022 Track Pass

My Hero One’s Justice 2

My Hero One’s Justice 2 – Season Pass

MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 5

New Japan Pro-Wrestling 2018 Wrestler Pack

NEW SUPER LUCKY’S TALE

New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition

NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All

NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All – Ultimate Edition

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Universe Pack – Season Pass

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Turbo Edition

Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5

One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition

One Piece: World Seeker

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Digital Deluxe Edition

Outlast

Outlast 2

Outlast Trinity

Outward Definitive Edition

Outward: The Adventurer Bundle

Overcooked!

Overcooked! 2 – Campfire Cook Off

Overcooked! 2 – Carnival of Chaos

Overcooked! 2 – Night of the Hangry Horde

Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass

Overcooked! 2 – Surf ‘n’ Turf Pack

Overcooked! 2 – Too Many Cooks Pack

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC

Paint the Town Red

Pavlov

PAW Patrol Grand Prix – Pup Treat Arena

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Paw Patrol: Grand Prix

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix – Race in Barkingburg

Peppa Pig: World Adventures

Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle

Persona®5 Strikers

PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition

Pinball FX – Star Wars™️ Pinball Collection 1

Pinball FX – Star Wars™️ Pinball Collection 2

Pinball FX – Williams Pinball Collection 1

Pinball FX – Williams Pinball Collection 2

Pinball FX – Zen Originals Collection 1

Plague Inc: Evolved

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Urban Terrain Vehicle DLC

POSTAL 4: No Regerts

Potion Permit

Potion Permit: Deluxe Edition

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Collector’s Edition

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Collector’s to Super Edition Upgrade Kit

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Four Pass

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season One Pass

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Two Pass

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Standard to Super Edition Upgrade Kit

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Street Fighter Pack

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Super Edition

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Season Three Pass

Prison Simulator

Prodeus

Rayman Legends

Real Truck Simulator USA : Car Games

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content

Red Matter 2

Relayer

Relayer – Season Pass 2

Relayer Season Pass

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Ride 3

Ride 3 – Gold Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Risk of Rain 2

River City Girls

Road 96

Rubber Bandits

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Salem’s Sprint Squad

Salt and Sacrifice

SAMURAI SHODOWN

SAMURAI SHODOWN Season Pass

SAMURAI SHODOWN SEASON PASS 2

SAMURAI SHODOWN SEASON PASS 3

SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Secret Neighbor

Serious Sam 4

Session: Deluxe Edition

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Shadowrun Trilogy

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened

SIGNALIS

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 4 – Season Pass

Sniper Elite 5 PS4™ & PS5™

Sniper Elite 5 Season Pass One

Sniper Elite 5 Season Pass Two

Sniper Elite VR

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 – Season Pass Edition

SnowRunner – 2 Year Anniversary Edition

SnowRunner – 3 Year Anniversary Edition

Sonic Origins Plus PS4 & PS5

Sonic Origins PS4 & PS5

Sonic Origins: Plus Expansion Pack PS4 & PS5

Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition

South Park: The Stick of Truth

SpeedRunners

SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle

SpiderHeck

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Star Trek: Resurgence

Star Wars Battlefront – Ultimate Edition

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade

Star Wars Heritage Pack

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™

Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Five

Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Four

Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Three

Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Two

STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful life

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (Digital Deluxe)

SUCCUBUS

Super Bomberman R

Super Mega Baseball™ 4

Surviving the Aftermath – Premium Edition

Surviving the Aftermath – Season Pass

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever PS4™ & PS5™

Synth Riders

Synth Riders – Remastered Edition

Tales of Zestiria

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection

Telltale Batman Shadows Edition

Temtem

The BioWare Bundle

The Callisto Protocol: Season Pass

The Callisto Protocol™ PS4™

The Callisto Protocol™ PS5™

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Necrom

The Elder Scrolls Online Upgrade: Necrom

The Eternal Cylinder

The Evil Within – The Assignment

The Evil Within – The Consequence

The Evil Within Digital Bundle

The Evil Within: The Executioner

The Game of Life 2 – Ultimate Life Collection

The Jackbox Party Pack 6

The Jackbox Party Pack 7

The Jackbox Party Starter

THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Fighter Pass

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV TEAM PASS 1

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV TEAM PASS 2

The Last Clockwinder

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ – Precious Edition

The Order: 1886

The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle

The Quarry – Deluxe Edition

The Settlers : New Allies

The Settlers : New Allies – Deluxe Edition

The Sinking City

The Sinking City PS5

The Walking Dead Onslaught

The Walking Dead Onslaught: Digital Deluxe

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution – Payback Upgrade

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution – Standard Edition

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Tourist Edition Upgrade

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Season Pass

The Wolf Among Us – The Complete First Season

Thief Simulator

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction United Bundle

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2

Tormented Souls

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Cyberfunk

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Deluxe Bundle

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Dress Code

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Express Package

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Stunt Sets

Trailmakers

Trailmakers Supporter Pack

Trailmakers: Airborne Expansion

Trailmakers: High Seas Expansion

Transport Fever 2: Console Edition

Trinity Trigger

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2

Truck Driver

Truck Driver – Heading North DLC

UFC® 4

UNO

Unpacking

Unravel Yarny Bundle

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Vampyr

Viking: Raiders of Harran bundle

Walkabout Mini Golf

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition

Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass

Way of the Hunter – Elite Edition

Way of the Hunter – Season Pass

WHAT THE BAT?

Wheel of Fortune

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition

WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game

XCOM 2 Collection

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5

Year of the Spider

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zombie Army 4: Season Pass Three

Zombie Army 4: Season Pass Two

*The August Savings promotion runs from 00.00am local time on Wednesday August 16 until 23.59pm local time on Wednesday August 30 PlayStation Store