Australia take on South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup today in Lucknow, with Pat Cummins’ side looking to bounce back from their defeat to India in their first match, despite David Warner’s new Cricket World Cup record. South Africa have been a surprise this tournament, with their dominant 102-run victory over Sri Lanka where they scored 428 runs in the first innings.
Australia have made two changes with Josh Inglis taking the gloves instead of Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis preferred to the towering all-rounder Cameron Green. Australia have enjoyed the most success in the tournament in previous years, having won the trophy five times, while South Africa have never lifted the coveted trophy.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below:
South Africa set Australia 312 runs to win
Although they lost wickets, South Africa did not let up, and while at one point it had looked like they would be on course for 360, their total of 311 looks a competitive total.
De Kock was the star of the innings with his 109, but Markram added a useful half-century, capitalising when he was dropped by Cummins on one.
Klaasen also contributed with 29 from 27, and there was a strong cameo at the end of the innings from Jansen, who took a liking to the Aussie fast-bowlers in the final overs and finished with 26 from 22.
For Australia it was concerning, their fielding was far from the standard you would expect from them. In the last few overs alone there were two drops and at least one missfield.
There was even a sign counting the number of misfields from a supporter in the crowd, whose tally added up to seven.
Sonia Twigg12 October 2023 13:21
Mitchell Starc to Keshav Maharaj. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, missed for no runs, fielded by Inglis.
Mitchell Starc to Keshav Maharaj. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Inglis.
OUT! Bowled. Mitchell Starc to David Miller. Reverse Swing-In half volley, middle stump deep in crease Slog, missed.
Mitchell Starc to David Miller. Yorker, outside off stump deep in crease cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Inglis.
Mitchell Starc to Kagiso Rabada. Reverse Swing-In yorker, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Inglis.
OUT! Caught. Mitchell Starc to Marco Jansen. Off cutter back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to mid on, caught by Warner.
Pat Cummins to David Miller. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
SIX! Pat Cummins to David Miller. Beamer, outside off stump deep in crease pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
Pat Cummins to Marco Jansen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to extra cover for 1 run, dropped catch by Stoinis.