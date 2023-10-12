South Africa captain Quinton de Kock scored 109 against Australia (Getty Images)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news

Australia take on South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup today in Lucknow, with Pat Cummins’ side looking to bounce back from their defeat to India in their first match, despite David Warner’s new Cricket World Cup record. South Africa have been a surprise this tournament, with their dominant 102-run victory over Sri Lanka where they scored 428 runs in the first innings.

Australia have made two changes with Josh Inglis taking the gloves instead of Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis preferred to the towering all-rounder Cameron Green. Australia have enjoyed the most success in the tournament in previous years, having won the trophy five times, while South Africa have never lifted the coveted trophy.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below: