Melbourne-based startup Lyrebird Health has recently raised $12 million in new funding from a venture round led by Five V Capital and United Kingdom-based Octopus Ventures, with participation from Startmate.

Launched in 2023, it offers a generative AI-powered clinical documentation tool for general practitioners. Its AI scribe has been integrated into market-leading EMR systems in Australia, such as Best Practice and Gentu.

WHAT IT’S FOR

In a blog post, Lyrebird Health shared that it will utilise its fresh funds for global expansion, starting in the United Kingdom.

In February, the startup announced its first UK partnership with Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust for a phased implementation of its AI scribe.

“With this raise, we’ll deepen our investment in product quality, privacy, and safety,” founder Kai Van Lieshout added.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

Fellow AI scribe developer, Heidi Health, also based in Melbourne, raked in almost $17 million in Series A funding in March. The startup said these proceeds will go to developing new capabilities of its AI scribe, such as pre-chart summary creation. Heidi also worked with Telstra Health to launch its clinical documentation tool in February.

Meanwhile, Lyrebird also recently secured a partnership with King’s Hospital in Dubai and announced the integration of its AI tool into the pre-consultation platform of Sydney-based health tech company HealthShare.

In August last year, outpatient departments across Gold Coast Health in Queensland underwent the first stage trial of Lyrebird’s AI scribe.