On Monday afternoon, three people died in a shooting at the Target store parking lot located at 8601 Research Blvd., near Ohlen Road in North Austin. A call was received by the Austin Police Department about the shooting at around 2:15 p.m., and officers rushed to the scene.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man who has a prior history of mental health problems, was apprehended in a stolen car, which he took after he crashed another stolen car in which he initially tried to escape, according to the report by KVUE.

Suspect flees scene and is arrested in southeast Austin

The suspect was tracked by the police later in southeast Austin, in the 2400 block area of La Costa Drive and was brought under control using a taser, reported KVUE. The suspect fled the scene after the incident and was later arrested in southeast Austin.

Two died at the parking lot, and the third died after reaching the hospital, as per APD Chief Lisa Davis and Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Robert Luckritz. A fourth person was treated at the scene for injuries that were not related to the shooting, as stated by KVUE report.

Victims confirmed and traffic impact near Target

The reports of the involvement of a child were neither confirmed nor denied by the police at their 4 pm presser. The initial investigations were still on at the time of the press briefing and hence the vehicles parked at the Target were not moved, reports said.

Shoppers are asked to find other ways to get home. Police will notify them when it’s safe to retrieve their cars. The investigation proceedings have resulted in the closure of the 8000 blocks of the MoPac–a frontage road towards the southern direction nestled between Executive Center Drive and Anderson Lane. Northbound and southbound lanes of MoPac, however, continue to remain open, as per the report by KVUE.

Reacting to the devastating loss incurred by the families of the victims, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson posted on social media, calling the shooting “sickening, cowardly act of gun violence.” KVUE reported that he also thanked the police for their handy work in catching the suspect. The police are now interrogating the suspect and will follow with updates.

FAQs

Q1. How many people died in the North Austin Target shooting?

Three people died in the shooting at the North Austin Target parking lot.

Q2. Was the suspect caught after the North Austin Target shooting?

Yes, the suspect was arrested in southeast Austin after a police chase and taser use.

