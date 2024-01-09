“Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III has been hospitalized for the past week because of complications after he had prostate cancer surgery,“ the New York Times reports.

“A hospital official said Mr. Austin was admitted on Jan. 1 with severe abdominal, hip and leg pain after what the hospital characterized as a minor prostate cancer procedure the week before. The defense secretary was put in intensive care, where excess abdominal fluid was drained.”

Wall Street Journal: “Under pressure from the administration and members of Congress, including from his own party, the Pentagon on Tuesday finally released details on the nature of Austin’s medical condition and procedures.”

Save to Favorites