Australia has sunk to their first Test defeat to India, beaten by eight wickets on the last day of their one-off match in Mumbai.

After losing 7-55 to end their second innings, Alyssa Healy’s tourists could only set the hosts a target of 75 at Wankhede Stadium on day four on Sunday.

India claimed the victory with relative ease, recovering from the loss of Shafali Verma for four in the first over to chase down the target.

Australia were left regretting errors in the field, with Beth Mooney putting down a simple chance at first slip to remove Richa Ghosh off Ashleigh Gardner’s bowling before she had scored.

That would have left India 2-9 on a wearing and inconsistent wicket.

Instead, the hosts were able to cruise home with Smitri Mandhana hitting an unbeaten 38 and sharing a 51-run stand with Rhosh.

Australia’s defeat is their first in the format since January 2014, while it is also their first loss to India in 11 Tests played.

“They’re not easy to win over here, we found that out. We’d love to play a couple more to make it really interesting,” Healy said.

“At the end of the day we had one bad day on the first day, but the rest of the time we showed a lot of fight, so — proud of the effort.

“It’s our first opportunity to play red-ball cricket over here. So we are learning on our feet.”

Three ODIs will follow in the next week, before the tour finished with another three T20s.

