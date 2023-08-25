Patty Mills has led the Boomers to an opening-day win at the FIBA World Cup, defeating Finland by 26 points.

Key points: Australia had a sluggish start, trailing at the first break

Australia had a sluggish start, trailing at the first break Patty Mills led all scorers with 25 points

Patty Mills led all scorers with 25 points The Boomers will face Germany in their second match on Sunday

Australia overcame an eight-point deficit late in the second quarter to record a 98-72 win in Okinawa.

Mills had a game-high 25 points, while Josh Giddy finished the game strongly recording 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Boomers started off sluggish, trailing by four points at the end of the first quarter.

A surge at the end of the second quarter, led by Mills, Giddy and Joe Ingles, swung momentum in favour of Australia to take a five-point lead into half-time.

The Boomers moved into a higher gear in the second half which Finland could not match.

“I think the first game of any major tournament like this, everyone’s going to come out strong, motivated and ready to go,” Mills said post-game.

“I think both teams played very well in the first half, but we were able to settle in, get used to what we want to run at both ends of the floor.”

The Boomers have voiced their lofty ambitions for this year’s World Cup, believing they can take gold after securing a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games two year’s ago.

“We’re in it for the long run, our goal is to be the last team standing, so settle into our comfort zone is what we’re looking for,” Mills said.

“Every one of our individual people in the locker room — players, coaches, staff — is willing to sacrifice and do whatever it takes to be able to win this gold medal.”

Australia’s second group match will be on Sunday against Germany, before facing Japan on Tuesday.

Loading