Australia’s Gustavsson guarded over Kerr involvement against Denmark
Australia will look to advance to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup as they host Denmark at a sold-out Olympic Stadium in Sydney.
The World Cup co-hosts survived a “do or die” clash with Canada to progress to the knockout stages in style, thrashing the Olympic champions 4-0 to finish top of Group B.
The Matildas could be boosted by the return of star striker and captain Sam Kerr, who missed all three group games due to injury but could be back for the knockout stages.
Denmark are led by Kerr’s former Chelsea team-mate Pernille Harder and reached the last-16 after finishing runner-up to England in Group B.
The early exits of Germany, the USA and Brazil have opened up the World Cup and now Australia and Denmark have an opportunity to make a claim.
Follow live updates from Australia vs Denmark in the Women’s World Cup last-16, below.
Australia captain Sam Kerr has returned to training and expects to make her first Women’s World Cup appearance in Monday’s last 16 tie against Denmark, with coach Tony Gustavsson set to make a late call on whether she starts, and how many minutes she can play.
Kerr, Australia’s all-time leading scorer with 63 goals, injured her left calf on the eve of their World Cup opener against Ireland and sat out all three games in the group stage.
She told Australia’s Channel Nine on Saturday that she “will play” against Denmark, and although coach Gustavsson hinted the striker will play a part, he will leave it late to decide how much she will feature at Stadium Australia.
“We had a nice moment as a team yesterday, to see her back with her boots on and touching the ball and be with the team in training,” Gustavsson said. “It was a very good feeling for her, the players and me.
“She’s a player we’ll talk about tonight to see how many minutes would be suitable, and looking at 90 minutes and potentially extra time, how to get the best out of Sam Kerr in our game plan tomorrow.”
Jamie Braidwood7 August 2023 10:05
The co-hosts face Denmark in the last-16 on Monday 7 August, with kick off at 11:30am BST.
It will be shown live in the UK on BBC One, with coverage underway from 11:00am.
Jamie Braidwood7 August 2023 10:01
Jamie Braidwood7 August 2023 10:00