Australia has lost its opening finals group stage match to Great Britain in Manchester, losing both singles rubbers before earning a crucial point in the doubles.

Great Britain 2-1 Australia Jack Draper bt Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7, 6-3, 7-6

Jack Draper bt Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 Dan Evans bt Alex de Minaur 6-1, 2-6, 6-4

Dan Evans bt Alex de Minaur 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 Ebden/Purcell bt Evans/Skupski 7-6, 6-4

Debutant Jack Draper repaid Britain skipper Leon Smith’s faith in him by giving the hosts a superb start, as he came from behind to seal a 6-7 (6) 6-3 7-6 (4) win over Thanasi Kokkinakis in front of the partisan home crowd at the Manchester Arena.

“There’s nothing better, a real battle and a massive crowd here,” Draper said of the 9,500-strong fiercely pro-British support.

“It’s amazing to play my first Davis Cup tie in the UK in this sort of arena. I’m so grateful to be here and I’m happy Leon trusted me and put me out here today.

“I’m playing for my country so I had to put everything on the line … the team’s dialled in this year, we want to get to the finals after a tough run last year.”

Kokkinakis, who has now lost his last three Davis Cup rubbers, was bitterly disappointed after the tight contest.

“[It’s] disappointing. I had golden opportunities, serving for it obviously, 4-2 up in the breaker serving

“I just let my nerves get to me a little bit.”

Britain, bidding to reach the quarterfinals from Group B after missing out for the first time since 2018 last year, then completed the victory when an inspired Dan Evans, ranked 27 in the world, beat world number 12 Alex de Minaur 6-1 2-6 6-4.

Matthew Ebden, left, and Daniel Purcell picked up a crucial point for Australia.(AP Images: PA/Martin Rickett)

It was Evans’s third-straight win over the higher-ranked Australian.

“He came out and he was aggressive,” De Minaur said.

“He played the big points well. I had a lot of chances in the first set and I just didn’t take advantage of them.

“He ended up growing in confidence and playing a really good match.”

Australia did manage to get on the board in the doubles, with Matt Ebden and Max Purcell earning a valuable 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory.

That doubles result could still prove crucial for Australia later in the week when it comes down to clinching qualification.

France are currently top of the group after winning all three of its matches in Tuesday’s tie with Switzerland, with the top two teams going through to the final eight in Malaga in November.

ABC/Reuters

