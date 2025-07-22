The government Monday held a briefing for Australian political and business leaders on an upgraded version of a Mogami-class frigate that Tokyo aims to export to Australia.

In the session, held in Canberra, Japanese participants highlighted that the upgraded version can be mounted with equipment compatible with that of the U.S. military and will thus improve the interoperability among Australia, the United States and Japan.

Australia plans to build 11 frigates at an estimated cost of 10 billion Australian dollars. For the type of frigate, the country is expected to choose between the upgraded Mogami and a German frigate by year-end.

Takeshi Ishikawa, commissioner of the Japanese Defense Ministry’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency, said in the briefing that missile and other systems used by the U.S. military can be installed on the upgraded Mogami.

Strengthening trilateral cooperation among Japan, the United States and Australia will contribute to maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Ishikawa also said.

He added that the upgraded version requires some 90 crew members, about half the size conventionally needed for a similar ship, making it possible to reduce costs equivalent to 30% of the hull’s price.

Other participants included Mitsubishi Heavy Industries officials including Chairman Seiji Izumisawa.

Last year, the Japanese government established a public-private joint committee to engage in activities to win the Australian frigate deal.

Earlier this year, the Maritime Self-Defense Force dispatched the Noshiro and Yahagi, both Mogami-class frigates, to Australia.