



Article content (Bloomberg) — Potential strikes at three major liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia could disrupt about 10% of global exports of the fuel and deliver a new energy price shock across Asia and Europe. Workers at Chevron Corp. and Woodside Energy Group Ltd. facilities in Australia have voted to approve industrial action at the North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Gorgon operations, and some walkouts could begin as soon as next week under labor rules.

Article content European natural gas jumped Wednesday by as much as 40% — a move not seen since the early weeks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year that upended global supply of the fuel. Benchmark futures also briefly topped €40 a megawatt-hour ($12.80 a million British thermal units) for the first time since June, though they are still down more than 80% from the unprecedented levels hit in August last year. The spike in natural gas prices in Europe, which rarely receives LNG from Australia, highlights the region’s nervousness about supplies following last year’s crisis that saw flows drop from Russia, traditionally its biggest source of the heating and power plant fuel. It also shows the increased competition for uncontracted LNG with buyers in Japan, China and South Korea. Strikes that disrupt exports from all three plants for two months — a similar duration as last year’s interruption at Shell Plc’s Prelude floating LNG production hub in Australia — could send prices to €50 for the rest of the northern hemisphere summer and as high as €97 in the winter, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst Samantha Dart.