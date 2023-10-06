Union members at Chevron’s Gorgon and Wheatstone plants voted to return to walkouts after suspending stoppages last month, according to Offshore Alliance, which represents labor groups. The decision comes after unions criticized the company’s efforts to finalize an agreement on pay and conditions.

(Bloomberg) — Workers at Chevron Corp. liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia plan to resume strikes, threatening global supply just as the Northern Hemisphere approaches its winter heating season.

Benchmark gas futures in Europe rose as much as 5.1% before paring the gains.

Renewed strikes again raise the risk of disruptions to gas supplies from Australia, one of the world’s biggest exporters of the fuel. Prices in Europe and Asia jumped several times during the third quarter amid concern over the effects of potential strikes.

The unions on Monday will file a new 7-day notice to resume industrial action, the Offshore Alliance said in a Facebook post.

Chevron didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities accounted for about 7% of global LNG supply last year.

Although Europe receives almost no gas from Australia directly, its market has been sensitive to possible supply shocks following last year’s energy crisis. The region depends on LNG to replace Russian pipeline gas, and it would have to compete with Asian buyers for global tanker-borne fuel.

While renewed walkouts could add to uncertainty on supply, no LNG cargoes were missed during previous strikes, said SEFE Energy Ltd., a UK energy supplier, in a note.

For now, mild weather has helped to mute European demand that is already eroded by weak industrial consumption. Storage sites in the region are now almost full.

In Australia, unions say they’re concerned about Chevron’s commitment to implementing a proposed settlement to the dispute put forward by the country’s labor regulator. Chevron said Thursday it had meaningfully engaged with staff to formalize an agreement.

