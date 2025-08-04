Australia announced today that it is making a further humanitarian contribution of $20 million in response to “the catastrophe in Gaza.”

The additional donation will support organisations with the scale and capacity to respond quickly, delivering food, medical supplies for field hospitals, and other lifesaving support to women and children in Gaza, a statement shared by Senator Penny Wong said.

The latest contribution brings the total donation from the Australian Government to more than $130 million to support civilians in Gaza and Lebanon since 7 October 2023.

“Australia has consistently been part of the international call on Israel to allow a full and immediate resumption of aid into Gaza, in line with the binding orders of the International Court of Justice,” the statement read, as it called for “the suffering and starvation of civilians in Gaza” to end.

“Australia will continue to work with the international community towards an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages and a two-state solution — the only path to enduring peace and security for the Israeli and Palestinian peoples.”