SYDNEY – Australian police said late on July 4 they were looking for a man suspected of deliberately starting a fire at a Melbourne synagogue filled with worshippers.

The fire at the synagogue in the east of Victoria’s state capital was sparked on the night of July 4, police said in a statement.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at the entrance and there were no injuries.

“There were approximately 20 people inside the synagogue at the time of the incident,” police said, adding that an arson specialist was investigating the scene.

Police said of the attack there was “no place in our society for anti-Semitic or hate-based behaviour”.

Mr Alex Ryvchin, co-CEO of Executive Council of Australian Jewry, an umbrella group for Australia’s Jews, said in a statement the arson took place as those inside sat down to Shabbat dinner.

“These events are a severe escalation directed towards our community,” Mr Ryvchin said.

Australia has suffered several anti-Semitic incidents in recent years, with homes, schools, synagogues and vehicles targeted by vandalism and arson, drawing the ire of the country’s traditional ally Israel.

The incidents have included a fake plan set up by organised crime to attack a Sydney synagogue using a caravan of explosives in order to divert police resources, police said in March. REUTERS