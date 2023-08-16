Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

50 mins: Foord and Fowler back in the action again with the former touching a first-time volley in-field from the left wing allowing her young teammate a sight of goal on the edge of the box. Fowler doesn’t pull the trigger and after she’s closed down Gorry is unfortunate not to be awarded a free-kick as England hustle downfield at speed, earning a corner. Greenwood’s curling delivery from the right glances off a head and bounces harmlessly behind for a goal-kick.

49 mins: Carpenter, one of Australia’s brightest sparks tonight, accepts the invitation to run into space down the right. The ball finds Fowler with time and space on the edge of the box and her cross is deep to Foord but the Arsenal forward can’t get enough purchase on her header back across the face of goal.

48 mins: Kerr gets separation between Carter and Bronze in the box but Carpenter’s delivery isn’t pinpoint enough and Earps can gather. No changes of personnel and no obvious tactical switches by either side at half-time.

47 mins: Russo and Hemp are soon back into the thick of things, working so hard down the right-hand channel to give England an out ball. But there’s a poor switch of play and Australia can settle.

46 mins: Australia have 45 minutes to save their tournament.

The teams are back out for the second half. Steph Catley gathers the Matildas into a huddle and delivers a spittle flecked rev-up.

Christopher Dobson is another happy England fan. “I’m so impressed with England’s solidity – that back three is so assured and we seem to start attacks almost from the halfway line as Bright brings it out and pings passes. Bright is a revelation to me – I thought she was short on skills in the last tournament but is more than just a rock now. The heading in defending corners is so reliable from Daly and Greenwood. And the defence starts up front – Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo seem so strong on the ball. What a joy.” Lauren Hemp and Ellie Carpenter have been an exciting match up so far. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/FIFA/Getty Images Updated at 07.02 EDT

“That first goal was coming and England are controlling the tempo with patience and skill. Plus they are draining Kerr’s gas tank of energy without her coming close to scoring. So far, perfect for England.” Mary Waltz on the money again.

“There’s a fine line between containment and paying your (admittedly dangerous) opponents far too much respect. I don’t put much stock in possession for its own sake, but Fowler and Kerr have been isolated whenever either have received the ball, despite playing next to each other,” emails a frustrated Chris Paraskevas. “Gorry is doing her best but England are being allowed far too much time to play out from the back, and subsequently have control of the middle. We need a Tony G Remix to get a subdued crowd back into this, or we’ll tumble out with a whimper …” Mary Fowler has not been allowed to get into the game by England. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Updated at 07.00 EDT

Half-time: Australia 0-1 England Just the one goal in it at the break, and it gives England a deserved advantage. Ella Toone scored a belter for the Lionesses. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 06.52 EDT

45+1 mins: Foord and Fowler link well down the left allowing Catley to whip over a fierce cross but Daly does superbly to head clear with Kerr for company.

45 mins: Cooney-Cross whips in a decent corner but England win the first header, and after Fowler nods the second on, Earps is well placed to pouch the loose ball. Mary Earps has been immense as usual for England. Photograph: Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images Just one minute of stoppage time. Updated at 06.53 EDT

44 mins: Carpenter and Raso – Australia’s best outlet of the half – link up well down the right to buy time for Cooney-Cross to curl over a teasing deep cross. Carter accepts she has to glance a header behind for a corner.

43 mins: England can now attack in transition and with Hemp and Russo both at ease running with the ball at their feet they force Australia’s defence to backpedal at speed. The second ball falls to Daly who plays another of those flat lofted passes towards the far post. This time Hemp wins the header, but she’s penalised for wrestling with Hunt in the build-up.

42 mins: Australia build from the back and free Fowler with time and space in midfield, but the Manchester City forward’s through-ball is overhit and skips away for a goal-kick. Sam Kerr, who gave the move some impetus with her back to goal before pegging it downfield, looks disgusted. There have been a few glimpses Sam Kerr’s potential but she has not seen much action. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters Updated at 06.57 EDT

40 mins: Fowler, as gifted as she is, has the tendency to drift out of games, and this is one of those halves. On a rare sight of possession she is easily muscled off the ball in midfield and England return to dictating terms.

39 mins: Australia try to hit back straight away but Gorry’s effort from range is straight at Earps. Back in possession, England look buoyed up by that goal with Russo, Hemp and Toone all presenting to receive the ball to feet with their backs to goal. Katrina Gorry has her shot on target picked up easily by Mary Earps. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters Updated at 06.46 EDT

37 mins: That was a superb finish. Mackenzie Arnold had no chance. And it is not an undeserved lead. I was just about to post Mary Waltz’s apposite email. “England’s tactics have been pitch perfect so far. They have, by and large, taken the crowd out of it, and their slow patient buildup has produced numerous breakdowns in the Aussie back line. A goal for the Lionesses seems to be coming soon.” Indeed!

GOAL! Australia 0-1 England (Toone, 36) After that brief flurry of action for the Matildas England are back controlling the tempo, working the ball nicely down the left. Hemp does well near the byline, hooks the ball into the danger zone, Australia can’t clear, and Toone puts her laces through the ball from 10m out, sending the ball arrowing at pace into the top corner! Ella Toone scores for England. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Updated at 06.39 EDT

35 mins: Toone plays a lofted ball into the direction of Russo, but Hunt and Polkinghorne are alert to it. That flat ball from midfield is clearly a ploy, with England accepting defeat in the air but eager to pick up the scraps at ground level.

33 mins: Speaking of Raso, she intercepts a poor Carter switch of play. The Real Madrid flyer tears towards the penalty area before flicking wide to the overlapping Carpenter, who overhits her cross. Australia finally starting to get a sniff.

32 mins: Chris Amirault and others have emailed noting some concern at Greenwood’s early yellow card. “With everything coming down the right side for England, and having Daly and Hemp moving into the middle, I’m wondering if there’s a lot of space out in front of Greenwood leaving her vulnerable with that yellow card.” I agree, especially against the pace of Raso. Fortunately Daly was around to cover a few moments ago.

30 mins: Catley swings over Australia’s first corner of the night with her left foot. It’s flicked on and reaches Raso unmarked at the far post but her snapshot clips off Bronze and behind for another set-piece. The second delivery, from Cooney-Cross isn’t great and Bronze heads clear. She lands awkwardly in the process, but she’s not hurt enough to stay down for long. Mary Earps has not been overly tested so far. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 06.38 EDT

29 mins: Better from the home side with Cooney-Cross showing neat footwork to dance her way out of trouble on the left and allowing her back four to switch play to the right. Carpenter gallops into space, feeds Raso outside her and Daly slides across, conceding a corner with a strong sliding challenge just inside the penalty area.

27 mins: To be honest, this match has yet to really get going. Repeat stoppages, little flow, and Australia yet to get a foothold to make an even contest.

25 mins: Magnificent goalkeeping from Mackenzie Arnold, floating out of her six-yard box and plucking a Greenwood cross out from a mass of bodies and marking with the dominance of an All Australian centre half-back. Mackenzie Arnold makes a save. Photograph: Alessandra Tarantino/AP Updated at 06.31 EDT

24 mins: Now Carter’s number comes up to leave a mark on an Australian opponent, sticking a boot into Kerr’s ribs with the ball in dispute in midfield.

23 mins: Toone is the latest England player to bring down an Australian near halfway. It is a tactic that has denied Australia any time on the ball in midfield. Sam Kerr has been tackled on nearly every attempted counterattack. Photograph: Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 06.29 EDT

22 mins: England are controlling the fight from the centre of the ring. Hemp and Russo again combine well but Raso is back to help out her defence. Tony Gustavsson could do with a stoppage to convey some new instructions.

20 mins: Playing on the counter is a high-risk high-reward strategy, but so far Australia have made little use of their few glimpses of possession. They either need to move up and assert themselves against an England back three with all the time in the world on the ball, or commit an extra body to midfield and attempt to get on the ball themselves.

19 mins: It is clear England have been instructed to stop Australia as high up the field as possible by fair means or foul. Bronze is the latest to invite the referee’s whistle on halfway, barging the bursting Catley to the turf. Lucy Bronze and Steph Catley have tussled more than once this half. Photograph: Mark Baker/AP Updated at 06.27 EDT

18 mins: England are looking lively, this time going long to evade Australia’s press and after Hemp wins the flick-on Russo and Toone work the one-two before the now-Arsenal striker lashes a shot from a narrow angle into the side-netting.

17 mins: Australia have yet to hit their straps as evidence by Raso failing to acknowledge a pass from Kerr – that eventually rolls all the way through to Carpenter. The Lyon right-back then hurls a long throw into the box that’s easily dealt with. England definitely with the early tactical advantage in Sydney. Ellie Carpenter has been kept busy early for Australia. Photograph: Abbie Parr/AP Updated at 06.22 EDT

15 mins: England are growing into the contest, moving the ball nicely through the lines in midfield with Russo and Hemp dovetailing in the final third. Good defending from Hunt forces Hemp wide near the byline and the Lionesses recycle.

14 mins: Catley is adamant she should be awarded a free-kick for a robust aerial challenge by Bronze in the Australian box, but no whistle is forthcoming and England have a third corner. This one also comes to nought with a header glancing harmlessly over the bar.

13 mins: It’s a classic possession v counterattack proposition with England dominating the ball and looking to move methodically through an Australian side lying in wait for the ambush and rapid strike the other way. Georgia Stanway gets the better of Clare Hunt. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA Updated at 06.17 EDT

12 mins: Australia make the first of what are sure to be many raids down the left but the nearpost cross is just to high for the leaping Fowler.

10 mins: England make little of the first – and second – corners of the night. From the latter Kerr again finds herself winning possession in midfield in broken play, and this time Greenwood hacks her down – and the American referee isn’t having any of it. Yellow card to Greenwood. First card of the game to England’s Alex Greenwood. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters Updated at 06.16 EDT

9 mins: Now it’s Arnold’s turn to rescue her team! Stanway times her run to perfection, the ball over the top is inch perfect but the midfielder’s first time effort is deflected away by Arnold’s legs. The first good legal chance of the night. Mackenzie Arnold stops a shot on goal from Georgia Stanway. Photograph: David Gray/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 06.13 EDT

7 mins: Close for Australia! Eventually the ball moves downfield and Gorry – earning her 100th cap, on the occasion of her daughter’s second birthday – wins possession in midfield. She quickly releases Kerr who only has Earps to beat with 40m to run into, but the England goalkeeper stands up bravely and repels the shot. The offside flag was later raised, but that was a close call. Sam Kerr sends an early chance into Mary Earps before the offside call. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Updated at 06.11 EDT

7 mins: It is a curious start with England seemingly happy to take time off the clock and sting out of the game by passing the ball around their back three, and Australia resisting the urge to step out of their structure and force a decision.