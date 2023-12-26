Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

21st over: Australia 57-0 (Warner 28, Khawaja 21)Well bowled Mir Hamza. A probing maiden is completed with a delicious nip away-er that whispers sweet nothings to the edge of Warner’s bat as it passes. Something along the lines of “Why won’t you kiss me?” Something like that. Probably.

20th over: Australia 57-0 (Warner 28, Khawaja 21) Shaheen drops short and wide of off stump, Warner flat bats through extra cover for what would be four on most grounds but on the vast MCG baize he has to settle for three.

19th over: Australia 52-0 (Warner 25, Khawaja 20) Just a single to Warner off the over, Shaheen is coming back into the attack to see if he can prise a wicket for his side. Would help if the slips snaffled the simple edges, mind. Ahem. Updated at 19.59 EST

18th over: Australia 51-0 (Warner 24, Khawaja 20) Hasan Ali takes Warner’s edge but it is from the cue end of his bat and so bounces on its way into Rizwan’s mitts behind the stumps. Warner living a slightly charmed life this morning. Rowan Sweeney has dipped his quill RE Colum Farrell’s haul of Lynx – Voodoo- Java shower gel: “There once was a man named Colum, Whose 2024 outlook was quite solemn, To expend Yuletide gifts, He’ll shower in eight hour shifts, And enter 2025 looking like Gollum”

17th over: Australia 50-0 (Warner 23, Khawaja 20) Warner brings up the fifty partnership for the Aussie opening stand with a punch through cover. The two batters share a quick peck on the cheek low key embrace in the middle. Hamza is still getting some lovely shape away from the left-handers and he beats Khawaja with an absolute beauty that pitches on middle and nips away wide of off stump. Good criggit. Usman Khawaja and David Warner of Australia celebrate after their 50-run partnership against Pakistan in the second Test. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Updated at 20.08 EST

16th over: Australia 49-0 (Warner 22, Khawaja 20) Warner flays Hasan Ali just over second slip! The edge meatier than an AGM in a Butcher shop (gimme a break, it’s 1am here) and flew to the boundary. Warner has not not been unconvincing so far in this innings but they all count.

15th over: Australia 42-0 (Warner 17, Khawaja 20) Aamer Jamal continues after a slurp of isotonic beverage and he’s greeted immediately by Usman Khawaja slamming him through midwicket for four. A back of a length ball that Khawaja was onto in a flash. Close! Those soft hands again save Khawaja as he edges a length ball but it dies before meeting the cordon.

Pakistan haven’t allowed Australia to score quickly or getaway from them int he first hour but after winning the toss and choosing to bowl they will be ruing that missed chance to get David Warner back into the sheds early.

14th over: Australia 34-0 (Warner 17, Khawaja 12) Shot! Hasan Ali drops short and Warner cracks a pull away powerfully for four, the ball skimming Michael Gough’s toes at square leg – the English umpire momentarily doing an impression of a man who has trodden on a dogs tail in a beer garden. Speaking of which, we’ve had an hour of play and it’s time for a drink.

13th over: Australia 30-0 (Warner 13, Khawaja 12) Jamal has Warner hopping about a little, working up a spicy pace and testing out the back half of the pitch. Warner paddles a short one fine for a couple and keeps the strike with a mistimed drive into the gap at cover. Aamir Jamal bowls to Usman Khawaja on day one of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP Updated at 20.05 EST

12th over: Australia 26-0 (Warner 10, Khawaja 12) Hasan Ali is bowling well here, he sends down another maiden and the sizeable MCG crowd start to get a little restless. Good pressure being built up from the visitors. They need some scalps this morning session though.

11th over: Australia 26-0 (Warner 10, Khawaja 12)Aamir Jamal is given the nod by his captain, he pocketed a five-fer on debut last week and looked a handful. Still plenty of movement to be found, Warner is watchful, defending resolutely and leaving the balls outside his eyeline. A maiden. I’ve just cracked into an OBO graveyard shift friendly 0.5 per cent Lucky Saint, so far the undisputed king of low percentage beer? I’m open to other suggestions of course.

10th over: Australia 26-0 (Warner 10, Khawaja 12) Hasan Ali comes into the attack and is on the button straight away. Warner managed to tick over with a drop and run into the off side. Have only just seen this. Cats. Coca Cola. Conservatives. Cricket. Not for me. Any of it. Updated at 19.25 EST

9th over: Australia 25-0 (Warner 9, Khawaja 12) Khawaja clips through midwicket to pick up two and then follows up with another nudge into the leg side, he attracts umpire Michael Gough’s ire with his second run, the umpire seemingly ticking Khawaja off for running straight down the wicket. The guy can’t cop a break.

8th over: Australia 21-0 (Warner 9, Khawaja 8) Big swing from Hamza as he scuds one into Khawaja’s pads… the appeal is stifled as the ball was clearly missing leg stump but there seems to be plenty to work with for Pakistan’s seamers. Khawaja leans on the final delivery to pick up three down the ground. Mir Hamza appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Usman Khawaja on day one of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan. Photograph: James Ross/AAP Updated at 20.02 EST

7th over: Australia 18-0 (Warner 9, Khawaja 5) Shaheen is working up a decent pace and getting some away movement, beating the edge of Warner as the moustachioed one gropes at a delivery wide of off stump. Cripes – four byes conceded as Shaheen’s radar goes awry off the final delivery, nothing Rizwan could do about that one behind the stumps.

6th over: Australia 14-0 (Warner 9, Khawaja 5) Warner glides behind point for a couple and pokes a cover drive for a single. Pakistan need to make the most of these early conditions with the new ball, especially as the Melbourne sun seems to be creeping out as I type. “Following the OBO from my bed in Derry, Northern Ireland, beside five bottles of shower gel.” Trills Colum Farell. “Christmas gifts all. I’ll have to increase my washing frequency to use them all by next Christmas.” No comment, Colum. Not my place.

5th over: Australia 11-0 (Warner 6, Khawaja 5) Shaheen stitches a maiden together, including beating Khawaja with a ball that shaped away from a good length, the batter wandering down the wicket to try and get a feel for the ball. He was lucky he didn’t there. “Merry Christmas and all that as we head into another nocturnal betwixtmas!” Back at you Megan Purvis. “I’m getting in early on the sandwich discussion with a vote for piccalilli—you want sharp flavours. I sometimes stay up for college football in the US with 2am kickoffs (Geaux Tigers!), and it’s the only time in my life I crave IPAs. Something to wake your tongue, and the rest of your head, up.” What was that old Peter Kay line about picallilli? ‘Never eat anything that’s luminous’ but I know where you are coming from Megan. I’ll be dusting off the gherkins and pickled onions tomorrow.

4th over: Australia 11-0 (Warner 6, Khawaja 5) Eeeesht! Warner decides to throw the kitchen sink, kettle, fridge and bloomin’ toasted sandwich maker at a length ball outside off stump from Hamza. Connects only with fresh air. Next ball is a half volley and Warner doesn’t miss out this time – well and truly whalloping it through mid off for his first boundary. Penny for Shafique’s thoughts.

3rd over: Australia 6-0 (Warner 1, Khawaja 4) DROP! Huge moment early in this game as David Warner tickles a lovely ball from Shaheen to Abdullah Shafique at first slip and he spills it! It’s an absolute goober as far as slip catches go, the ball hit the palms and then fell forlornly to the turf. Warner allows himself a wry smile. Abdullah Shafique drops a catch off David Warner on the first day of the second cricket Test between Australia and Pakistan. Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 19.59 EST

2nd over: Australia 6-0 (Warner 2, Khawaja 4) Mir Hamza shares the new orb. Close! Warner goes for a quick single and has to dive for his ground. Not sure he would have made it but the throw was whanged wide. Settle down Davey lad. Decent first over from Hamza, landing it on a handkerchief with a whiff of away movement. Just that dodgy single off it.

1st over: Australia 5-0 (Warner 1, Khawaja 4) Shaheen spears the first ball down the leg side but there’s definite movement to be glimpsed. Late movement too. Warner gets off the mark with a clip to leg and Khawaja picks up a boundary by playing a length ball with Andrex soft hands into the gap between the third slip and gully. “Where am I OBOing?” asks a suitably pleased Justin Howden. “Lounging poolside in Sydney’s Cherrybrook with double espresso!” I see you Justin, and I erm raise you a mug of instant Kenco on a dining room chair. No contest. Updated at 18.40 EST

Righto, brass tacks time. Here come the players. Shaheen Shah Afridi has the shiny new ball in his hand, it looks to be a deeper rouge than Santa’s hooter. David Warner and Usman Khawaja are out in the middle under cloudy skies and a green-ish pitch. The MCG crackles with anticipation, as does my in-laws’ lounge. Boxing Day Test first session, let’s play! Come one, come all, Brendan. Updated at 18.34 EST

Australia name an unchanged XI from Perth. Pakistan have gone all in on pace and Rizwan comes in to take the gloves.

Do Drop us a line if you are tuning in. Let us know how and where you are settling into this Boxing Day Test match. I’ll post the teams in a second, there are a couple of changes for the visitors.

Preamble Pakistan win the toss and choose to bowl Shan Masood calls correctly and decides to insert Australia. It’s a bold move but Pat Cummins confesses he would have had a bowl first too. The Pakistan skipper says: Just having looked at the MCG Tests for the past three years the bowling side has done well. There’s been a bit of weather around so we’d just like to avail every opportunity with the ball.” Early wickets the order of the day for the visitors. For the hosts, David Warner will get the chance to impose himself on the game from the off. The Aussie skipper says: We were going to have a bowl as well. This year’s pitch feels a little bit harder than previous years. There’s a bit of grass and a bit of cloud cover… but we’re not too upset to have a bat.” Pat Cummins and Shan Masood at the coin toss. Photograph: Morgan Hancock/CA/Cricket Australia/Getty Images Updated at 18.23 EST

A tinge of green maybe, enough to make the Grinch a pair of socks. Looks decent for a bat first though doesn’t it? Australia and Pakistan players warm up at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photograph: James Ross/AAP Updated at 18.23 EST

The buildup to the match has been dominated by Usman Khawaja’s tussles with the ICC. The people that run the game at a global level covering themselves in glory once more… Khawaja had hoped to use images of a dove holding an olive branch, as well as a reference to article one of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, on one of his boots and bat in the second Test against Pakistan at the MCG. Cummins described the dove symbol as “pretty vanilla” and said it was “not really” any different to observant Christian Labuschagne’s eagle, which represents a Bible verse. “We really support Uzzy. He’s standing up for what he believes and I think he’s done it really respectfully,” Cummins said. “[His initial message was] ‘all lives are equal’ and I don’t think that’s very offensive, and I’d say the same about the dove. That’s Uzzy. I think he can really hold his head high with the way he’s gone about it. “But obviously there’s rules in place and I believe the ICC have said they’re not going to approve that. They make up the rules and you’ve got to accept it.”

Beady eyes on the warm ups:

Good news from the MCG – after a day and a bit of rain lingering over Melbourne during Christmas Eve and Day it is currently DRY and relatively bright on Boxing Day morning. There might be a threat of storms later in the afternoon though. What to do? The pitch has been sat sweating under covers for the last few days, the toss might be a decent one to lose. Not that is is relevant, or interesting, but it is inky black where I am in deepest Sussex, Christmas Day coming to a soporific close for another year.