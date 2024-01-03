Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

9th over: Pakistan 34-2 (Masood 12, Babar 22) Here comes Pat Cummins with his first spell of the Test. Fresh from his glorious 10-for in Melbourne, the Australian captain eases into his home Test with a 130kph half-volley but a full-length dive from Travis Head stops runs. No such luck on the second as Masood works him away for two and then single. The fourth ball is to Babar and the little No 4 on drives for four. Tough shot but he nailed it, splitting the fielders and forcing Cummins to go around the wicket.

8th over: Pakistan 28-2 (Masood 9, Babar 19) Hazlewood hurling it in at 130kph but Pakistan are keen to the danger and have firm defences ready. Masood works one off his ribs for a couple then steals a single to keep the run rate moving at better than three per over.

7th over: Pakistan 25-2 (Masood 6, Babar 19) BANG goes Babar! Starc went wide of the crease and the right-hander from Lahore carved it away for four. After a slow start, the former Pakistan captain is now nicely in his stride. And he goes again from the final ball as Starc goes wider and Babar strides out to meet it on the up, rocketing it to the rope for another four through covers. Great shot Babar! Updated at 19.10 EST

6th over: Pakistan 16-2 (Masood 5, Babar 11) Babar Azam and Josh Hazlewood face off again. These two have duelling since they were teenage tearaways with Hazlewood very much holding the upper hand. The big man from Tamworth has had Babar’s measure in this series, often pinning him on the crease with tight lines and getting him swishing before then dangling a wider ball within his reach and getting Babar edging to slips. Four balls into the over, Hazlewood plays that card but this time Babar is ready stepping down and driving handsomely to the boundary, his first of the day. Updated at 19.10 EST

5th over: Pakistan 12-2 (Masood 5, Babar 7) Straight ball meets straight bat as Babar punches Starc down the ground for a couple. Starc’s response is an inswinger pitched at the bootlaces. Babar works it away for a single. Masood swipes at the next one and Babar backs up halfway down the pitch before his captain curtly sends him back. Good call with Marnus Labuschagne swooping in and sending the return while spinning on his knees. Updated at 19.10 EST

4th over: Pakistan 9-2 (Masood 5, Babar 4) A swat… but a dot! Babar always comes out with a positive intent but this scenario will test him. Pakistan have shown they can match it with Australia’s bowlers but do they have the patience and the problem-solving abilities to mount an early counter-attack on Australia with their tail up. Babar runs a single while they think it over. Updated at 18.53 EST

3rd over: Pakistan 8-2 (Masood 5, Babar 3) Masood scampers a single from Starc’s first delivery to take his total – and Pakistan’s – to five runs albeit at the cost of two top-order wickets. Now Babar will face Starc – two aggressive cricketers keen to resume hostilities. Will Babar, a 51-Test tyro play his natural game and attack? He does, reaching out for a Starc wide ball and scudding it through gully for three. With a pitch doing plenty, two uptempo batters at the crease and an Australian bowling attack on fire, this will be a lively first session. Updated at 18.53 EST

2nd over: Pakistan 4-2 (Masood 4, Babar 0) Beautiful day in Sydney and beautiful bowling by Australia has lit up Day 1. Hazlewood finishes with a maiden and Pakistan’s best batters, captain Masood and No 4 Babar Azam have a huge task in front of them.

WICKET! Shafique c Smith b Starc 0 (Pakistan 1-0) Edged second ball! A big outswinger and Shafique’s horror series continues as Australia get off to a dream start in 2024! That was another bad stroke by the opener whose hands – as batter and catcher (or non-catcher, as it were) – have got him into plenty of trouble in this series. Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Abdullah Shafique for a duck on Day 1. Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/EPA Updated at 19.09 EST

1st over: Pakistan 4-1 (Ayub 0, Masood 4) Here we go, folk! Mitchell Starc has the new ball and he’s thundering in to Shafique. David Warner, who took the field with his three daughters wearing Australia Test shirts with “Warner 31” on the back, is in the slips wearing a new baggy green with his old ones still MIA. After Shafique’s second ball dismissal, new batter and Pakistan captain Shan Masood hits back with a four. Updated at 18.37 EST

Players have taken to the field and a healthy SCG crowd is applauding David Warner for a final time while nursing a vague disappointment they aren’t watching him pad up to bat in this first session. Uncle Allen Madden, Gadigal elder, is issuing a typically evocative Welcome to Country. Here come the anthems. Surely Warner will shed a tear?

COIN TOSS: Pakistan have won the toss at the SCG and will bat Pakistan captain Shan Masood has called correctly and his boys will put the pads on. Australia’s skipper Pat Cummins admits he would’ve made the same call but with a bowling attack like his, I doubt he’ll mind rolling the arm over on his home ground. Here are the teams, with Australia unchanged and a few changes for Pakistan with Afridi being rested, Imam dropped, Saim Ayub making his Test debut and Sajid Khan coming in. Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Travis Head, 6 Mitchell Marsh 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Pat Cummins (capt), 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Shan Masood (capt), 4 Babar Azam, 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 7 Agha Salman, 8 Sajid Khan, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Mir Hamza, 11 Aamer Jamal Updated at 18.07 EST