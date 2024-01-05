62nd over: Australia 158-2 (Labuschagne 45, Smith 24) Aamer strays with his first two and Smith punishes the second, hammering it to deep cover where Pakistan captain Shan Masood makes a valiant dive to save the boundary. Labuschagne runs a legbye. Another bouncer to Smith but he won’t fall into the trap. He fidgets through 40-odd safety checks of pads, gloves, helmet, box and then unleashes a wild swipe he doesn’t quite middle. Danger! But it clears a high-leaping infielder Shafique and stops dead to allow a single.

61st over: Australia 153-2 (Labuschagne 45, Smith 20) Pakistan persist with the profligate Sajid Khan and Smith and Lasbuschagne pick off another couple of easy singles. He’s been spanked for 58 runs from his 16 overs so far and Australia are closing in on the halfway mark in their chase of 313.

60th over: Australia 151-2 (Labuschagne 44, Smith 19) Aamer Jamal digs in a brutish first delivery that squares Labuschagne up. He tries to repeat the dose but the second bouncer flies wide. So does the third as Smith resists the inkling to hook it into the ladies lounge of the Doug Walters Stand. Cracks are opening up on this Sydney pitch and Pakistan are zeroing in on them.

59th over: Australia 149-2 (Labuschagne 43, Smith 19) Sajid’s first delivery draws shouts from the Pakistani fielders but Smith has rolled his wrists superbly and dropped it short of the silly mid-on and snaffles a single. Another Labuschagne single means the Marnus-Smudge union has yielded 41 runs so far, 31 of them coming today. Updated at 18.54 EST

58th over: Australia 147-2 (Labuschagne 42, Smith 18) Bright Sydney sun is lighting up the Ladies Stand, today renamed the Jane McGrath Stand. And Labuschagne adds som e sparkle to the spectacle, standing up to a short ball from Aamer to pound it to the midwicket boundary. No stopping that one. After a run of five consecutive maidens at the start of the day, Australia have broken the shackles and now trail by 166 runs. Updated at 18.54 EST

57th over: Australia 143-2 (Labuschagne 38, Smith 18) Smith and Labuschagne pick off easy singles before Smudge smacks another benign 84kph Sajid delivery down the ground. Good fielding on the rope saves the boundary and keeps it to three but this is loose from Sajid. The batters lean on the final three, easing them to long on for three more singles. Updated at 18.53 EST

56th over: Australia 136-2 (Labuschagne 35, Smith 14) Bowling change for Pakistan as Aamer Jamal enters the fray. He has had a good series after debuting in Perth with a six wicket haul and he’s on target here, Labuschagne content to show a full face to the five he faces after a Smith single from the first delivery. Australia trail by 178. Updated at 18.53 EST

55th over: Australia 135-2 (Labuschagne 35, Smith 12) It’s a flood of runs as new bowler Sajid Khan shucks the rust with a wide one outside off stump that Labuschagne picks off for three. Smith then bashes an on drive for a single. Sajid, a magniicently moustachioed allrounder from Pakhtunkhwa, has 22 wickets from his seven Tests so far but none in this Test. Labuschagne certainly likes what he sees of the 30-year-old tweaker, cover driving another loose one to the pink-fringed fence for four. Updated at 18.53 EST

54th over: Australia 126-2 (Labuschagne 28, Smith 11) Finally some runs! A Bronx cheer rings out from the pink masses in the crowd as 33 dot balls is broken by a flat bat push down the ground by Labuschagne and a scrambled run that shows even the batter’s feet have fallen asleep. Now Smith really jolts the crowd awake, rasping a cover drive to the boundary. Updated at 18.53 EST

53rd over: Australia 121-2 (Labuschagne 27, Smith 7) Smith buckles! That second ball from Hasan hit a crack on a length and jagged back to hit Smith’s belt line. He folded in half before rising with a wry smile. Hasan shows some gamesmanship, going down to caress the crack in the pitch he reckons did the deed. A fifth consecutive maiden! Updated at 18.53 EST

52nd over: Australia 121-2 (Labuschagne 27, Smith 7) Five overs, five runs so far this morning. This evenly poised Test is into a slow, tense grind. Australia are defending stoically, Pakistan are attacking skilfully. Both sides are refusing to blink. That’s another maiden by Hamza to Labuschagne, the fourth in succession for Pakistan.

51st over: Australia 121-2 (Labuschagne 27, Smith 7) Tempting fate, Pakistan have taken a slip fielder out and placed him at short leg instead. The cordon opens up to reveal the gaps David Warner found so fortuitously yesterday. Smith happy to play out another maiden.

50th over: Australia 121-2 (Labuschagne 27, Smith 7) Hamza enters his 12th over, just 16 runs from them. Labuschagne happy to leave this fifth/ sixth stump line for now, waiting for the one that wafts into his strike zone. Nothing doing though. Pakistan are picking up where they left off with probing accurate bowling on this dusty, slowly cracking SCG pitch.

49th over: Australia 121-2 (Labuschagne 27, Smith 7) Hasan Ali rolls in from the Randwick end to Smith who hippity-hops sideways across the crease to bat a skidding ball at 130kph back down the wicket. Five more stalemates ensue for a maiden.

48th over: Australia 121-2 (Labuschagne 27, Smith 7) Day three gets underway with Smith gliding Mir Hamza’s second ball for a single to short third man. Marnus Labuschagne raises the stakes, rolling his wrists on a straight ball and whipping it to the midwicket fence. Lovely shot by the Australian first drop. He looks a man on a mission today.