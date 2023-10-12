Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

1st over: South Africa 4-0 (de Kock 2, Bavuma 2) Starc, coming over the wicket to both batters, is very full, attempting to maximise any swing on offer. There’s a touch, but de Kock uses it to angle a run to the offside, Bavuma to leg. Both openers then work singles forward of square, demonstrating an air of busyness and good match awareness. No fireworks early. “A lot of hype behind the lanky lad but he’s not done much of note in 2023 apart from take some blinders in the gully,” emails Ben Bernards on the topic of Cameron Green being dropped. “Out of form with the bat and his bowling is cannon fodder on these decks.”

Australia, lids to studs in egg yolk yellow (including some beautiful wide brim floppy hats), take the field. South Africa’s openers, Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma, join them out in the middle. They ate dressed all in forest green. The umpires are wearing magenta tops and black slacks. The main protagonists are set. The crowd is non-existent. Let’s cricket!

“Hi Jonathan.” Hi Peter Salmon! It’s been too long. “I note Josh Inglis is a Yorkshireman. Bodes well.” Indeed Pete. Here’s his pre-Ashes pen pic. Josh Inglis Age 28 Caps 0 Wicketkeeper/right-hand bat

Born in Leeds before changing hemispheres, Inglis still retains something of the accent of his opposition, but has the unmistakable attitude of Perth. A star for Western Australia, he is the utility in this Ashes squad, as the reserve wicketkeeper who could also fill any vacant spot in the batting.

Mitchell Starc has just had a few words with the host broadcaster.

Adam sees the upside in Inglis. Big call dropping a senior player but Carey is badly out of sorts – that’s the way it goes. And with Inglis, most successful WC teams have a player who comes in from outside the XI at the start and plays a major role. #CWC2023 — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) October 12, 2023

Geoff’s unconvinced about Alex Carey’s axing. Carey dropped for Inglis as keeper against South Africa. Made 99 against the same team five hits ago, and has played once at this World Cup. #CWC23 — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) October 12, 2023

South Africa XI Just the one change for South Africa and it’s the spinner Shamsi coming in for the pace of Coetzee. Time will tell if the surface warrants the inclusion of the left-arm wrist spinner but it makes sense by virtue of the opposition alone. Shamsi enjoyed his series against Australia before the world cup, and we saw how uncomfortable the Aussies are with left-arm spin the other day. South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Tabraiz Shamsi, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi Tabraiz Shamsi will bowl spin for South Africa against Australia. Photograph: Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 04.12 EDT

Australia XI An unexpectedly decisive couple of selections from Australia with Marcus Stoinis replacing Cameron Green in the allrounder role, and in a major move Josh Inglis has taken the gloves from the out-of-sorts Alex Carey. So early in a tournament that suggests Carey’s demotion has been a long time coming. Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Josh Inglis (wk), 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood Josh Inglis will keep wicket for Australia in Lucknow. Photograph: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC/Getty Images Updated at 04.11 EDT

Australia win the toss and will field first “Not too sure what to make of the wicket,” explains Pat Cummins. Hence why he was quick to send the Proteas in and find out what it’s going to do. Australia win the toss in Lucknow. Photograph: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC/Getty Images Updated at 04.10 EDT

Australia have had to travel from Chennai on the south east coast up to the northern city of Lucknow. Despite the airtime, conditions remain similar: stiflingly hot and humid. For South Africa it’s been a comparatively short hop from Delhi. It’s anyone’s guess how the pitch is going to play because the old square was relaid and the head groundsman sacked after this year’s IPL. Prior to that runs were hard to come by. Matthew Hayden has filed a pitch report and he’s identified a decent covering of grass as well as noting that the hessian covering was not removed until close to the toss, so there should still be moisture under the top. Consensus appears to be bowl first upon winning the toss. There’s also going to be a notably shorter square boundary, and one very long straight boundary to consider out in the middle. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium can accommodate around 50,000 spectators. The Lucknow pitch has not been used before in an ODI. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

South Africa meanwhile are on the up. They’ve won their last four matches in a row (including three against Australia) – a record that extends to nine wins from 13 ODIs this calendar year. Four South African batters average well over 50 in the format in 2023 (Bavuma, Markram, Miller, Klaasen) and the Proteas have five bowlers averaging under 30 after taking at least ten wickets (Magala, Maharaj, Shamsi, Rabada, Coetzee). Marco Jansen doesn’t appear on either list but he does average 37 with the bat at a strike-rate of 121, and his team-best 18 wickets have come at a respectable 35. As Ali Martin reports, this is a different South Africa under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, one that could finally end the country’s long trophy drought. Neil Manthorp, who has charted the pulse of South African cricket like few others over the years, detects a strong bond having developed under the stoic Bavuma in response to years of players being mucked around by a dysfunctional board. Test cricket has, rather heartbreakingly, been pushed to the margins, but the advent of the SA20 and its bumper contracts has also provided the kind of wider financial security that was hitherto the preserve of the big guns.

Geoff Lemon has more on Australia’s defeat to India and how the make-up of the squad is far from ideal for some of the playing conditions they will face this world cup. That squad of 15 must be picked for the whole tournament, not the opening fixture. That first match may be against a team with a top-tier spin attack in conditions to suit. The next eight meetings of the group stage, less so. No other team can create quite that disparity. More common will be higher scores on flatter pitches ringed by small boundaries, where fast-bowling prowess may be Australia’s own point of advantage. At least that is the theory. Australia’s next two fixtures are at Lucknow, where the head groundsman was recently sacked by the Indian board because his surface had too much turn. South Africa have two fine practitioners of the slow arts in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, left-armers of orthodox and unorthodox persuasions. Sri Lanka have the perplexing variations of Maheesh Theekshana and another left-armer in Dunith Wellalage. Australia’s batting has to find a way, and the long game has a week to prove its worth.

