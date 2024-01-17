Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

38th over: West Indies 98-4 (McKenzie 45, Greaves 0) Hazlewood snagged a wicket from his first delivery… and almost got another on the second! New batter Justin Greaves got a big inside edge on it and narrowly missed his leg stump. Another promising partnership fizzles for the visitors. Updated at 22.04 EST

37th over: West Indies 98-3 (McKenzie 45, Hodge 12) Lyon returns but the runs come from the get-go, McKenzie clipping a single off his toes and Hodge driving a loose one for three. Good batting.

36th over: West Indies 98-3 (McKenzie 44, Hodge 9) As predicted by Sam Cooke, Al Green (and me last over), a change is gonna come. Now it has. Cummins takes a spell and throws the ball to Hazlewood. But the result is the same. McKenzie carves him past Lyon on the off-side for a cracking boundary. He then takes a single on the last to keep strike for the next.

35th over: West Indies 89-3 (McKenzie 39, Hodge 9) Sweet shot! Green delivered a fast half-volley on middle stump and Hodge cashed in, punching it past the bowler for an excellent boundary. Green rallies on the third, beating the batter for pace and thumping it into the back pad. A shout rings out but the umpire quickly shakes his head. A fast bouncer puts Hodge on his heels. It grazes the helmet grille but the batter’s technique was sound, he squatted in time and his eyes never left it. Updated at 21.50 EST

34th over: West Indies 85-3 (McKenzie 39, Hodge 5) Cummins comes again but these two batters have his measure for the moment. McKenzie drives sweetly at the second but straight to a fielder. The fourth draws a deflection that earns the batter two runs. There’s a rare keeping error from Carey on the last delivery as the ball fails to carry into his gloves, running away for four byes. Might be time for a change-up, eh Pat?

33rd over: West Indies 79-3 (McKenzie 37, Hodge 5) Green is starting to nudge 140kph in his third over. He’s putting them on a length at good pace but there’s not a lot of threat so he tosses a bumper ball in on the fifth. Hodge sways easily out of its path and lets a maiden play out.

32nd over: West Indies 79-3 (McKenzie 37, Hodge 5) With seven runs from Green’s over, McKenzie has passed his highest Test score of 32 and faces up to Cummins’ ninth over with 37 from 59 deliveries. Promising signs but the skipper squares him up and beats him on the fifth ball. There’s a shout from keeper Carey but no one else. Cummins doesn’t look convinced but he decides to review anyway. It’s a poor call. Replays show you could fit a fist through the gap between McKenzie’s bat and the ball.

31st over: West Indies 79-3 (McKenzie 37, Hodge 5) Green gets a second over. This is the 24-year-old’s first Test since being dropped on last year’s Ashes tour after he failed to reach 50 in eight innings. Mitch Marsh has performed beautifully in Green’s stead but now the rivals line up together for the first time in the XI. Kirk McKenzie likes Green almost as much as the Australian selectors, slashing his fourth ball over slips before hammering another three with a drive through covers.

30th over: West Indies 72-3 (McKenzie 30, Hodge 5) Close by Cummins! McKenzie stepped out and swatted at it but he was badly beaten for pace and the ball ended up sailing just a milimetre over the off stump. Oohs and aahs from all. McKenzie then survives another miscue from the fourth delivery to run two. A single on the fifth closes it out.

29th over: West Indies 68-3 (McKenzie 26, Hodge 5) Cameron Green enters the attack. The recalled allrounder already has a great catch against his name in this Test, now he’s looking to add to his 30 Test scalps. He beats McKenzie with a 138kph zinger before the batter returns serve, working him away for a single. Green switches his lengths to Hodge before throwing in a bouncer. Easily ducked by the batter and no more runs from the over.

28th over: West Indies 68-3 (McKenzie 26, Hodge 5) And we’re back! Pat Cummins has the Kookaburra in his hand and this Test by the scruff of the neck. He starts his seventh over with 2-17 and Kavem Hodge is in his sights. A late Test debutant at age 30, Hodge hails from the tiny island of Dominica but he’s been to Adelaide before – as the youngest-ever full member of the Darren Lehmann Cricket Academy (and its first West Indian scholar). He certainly seems at ease with conditions, playing what is arguably the shot of the day to bang Pat Cummins no less through covers to the boundary.

Although this one runs a tight second… In the pre-iPhone days, I took my grandfather’s trusty old transistor radio to the Big Day Out festival in Sydney that day and, as the final overs played out, I swear even the Cosmic Psychos turned their amps down to hear how it ended.

In their 94-year and 119-Test rivalry, Australia and West Indies have fought out some famous cricketing battles but none greater than Test cricket’s inaugural Tied Test in 1960-61…

LUNCH: West Indies are 64 for 3 on day one of the first Test A tough first session for the visitors, losing three top-order wickets for just 64 runs. Australia’s elite bowlers delivered their customary vim and vitality, Cummins crashing through the opening batters before Josh Hazlewood’s class claimed a third wicket, his 250th in Tests, just before the break. There are bright signs for the West Indies though. Impressive No 3 Kirk McKenzie is unbeaten on 26 and looking good in his second Test and Kavem Hodge at the crease in his Test debut looking to continue the dazzling form that earned him 52 and 99 in the tour game last week. With this Adelaide pitch settling down, both young West Indies batters keen to attack and Australia’s bowlers unlikely to relent, we have an exciting second session ahead of us under sunny skies in Adelaide. Grab a bite and we’ll be back in halfa. Updated at 20.53 EST

27th over: West Indies 64-3 (McKenzie 26, Hodge 1) Nicely drive for three by McKenzie. Cummins dived to stop the boundary but they get three. It brings the first Test runs for debutant Kavem Hodge as he jumps to squirt Starc down legside for a single. Those early clouds have burned off and we’re now playing in bright Adelaide sunshine. And things get even brighter for the West Indies as McKenzie rises onto his toes to hammer Starc over the covers for a lovely FOUR from the final ball of the session. Good note to go to lunch on for the visitors!

26th over: West Indies 56-3 (McKenzie 19, Hodge 0) Hazlewood’s wicket ices a marvellous career so far – 250 wickets from 67 Tests at under 26. Great stats by the big fella who, at age 33, is now into his tenth season in the baggy green. He can’t add another to the tally, putting another six on a handkerchief without leaking a run. Updated at 20.36 EST

25th over: West Indies 56-3 (McKenzie 19, Hodge 0) Cummins going for the jugular before lunch! With the West Indies three-down and reeling and a new batter at the crease, the benign charms of The Bison are put out to pasture and the demonic delights of Mitchell Starc are again unleashed. And ALMOST A CATCH! McKenzie flashed at the final ball and it sprayed square just over a leaping Nathan Lyon. Updated at 20.40 EST

24th over: West Indies 52-3 (McKenzie 17, Athanaze 13) The West Indies batters were finding the middle of the bat (albeit not the gaps in the field) and restoring this innings nicely until Hazlewood struck. It brings debutant Kavem Hodge to the wicket after his excellent display in last week’s tune-up, where he followed up a fifty in the first dig with a 99 in the second Updated at 20.40 EST

WICKET! Athanaze bowled Hazlewood 13 (West Indies 52-3) Hazlewood gets his 25oth Test wicket! And it’s a characteristically sublime delivery that achieves the feat. Athanaze saw it floating past the off stump channel and didn’t commit to a stroke but Hazlewood had deceived him, angled it back and clipped the top of off stump. Poor leave by the batter but beautiful bowling by The Hoff.

23rd over: West Indies 52-2 (McKenzie 15, Athanaze 13) Driven for FOUR by McKenzie! Wonderful shot by the West Indies first drop to a ball Marsh floated at piffling pace right into the batter’s strike zone. The run-rate has climbed now above two-per-over as the visitors slowly claw things back.

22nd over: West Indies 47-2 (McKenzie 11, Athanaze 13) Cummins resists the temptation to have his West Australian allrounders wheel away from either end and brings his NSW teammate Hazlewood back into the attack. Athanaze isn’t cowed. He steps out again and strikes one for two past Labuschagne who appears to have injured a finger in the fielding attempt. Matt Renshaw will run on as cover as the No 3 seeks treatment.

21st over: West Indies 45-2 (McKenzie 11, Athanaze 11) Bring on the Bison! That was the cry from the spectators. And so it has proved as Mitchell Marsh, now one of two hulking West Australian alrounders in this XI, gets his first spell of the day. He’s on the money early but so are the batters, banging balls away at will but, to their chagrin, always to fielders.

20th over: West Indies 45-2 (McKenzie 11, Athanaze 11) Interesting first 20 overs. The opening batters survived their duel with the opening bowlers but first-change Captain Fantastic Pat Cummins proved the difference again, removing both top-order men with brilliant bowling. Now, with two younger batters at the crease, we have the first whiffs of a counter-attack. Three well-struck runs from this Cummins over as this partnership builds nicely.

19th over: West Indies 42-2 (McKenzie 10, Athanaze 9) Lyon can’t find the turn he wants yet and the young batters are playingh him confidently, cracking a few but so far failing to pierce the field. A maiden ensues.

18th over: West Indies 36-2 (McKenzie 10, Athanaze 9) Good shot young man! Athanaze steps down to Cummins and confidently cracks him down the ground. Doesn’t time it as sweetly as he’d like but gets two. McKenzie picks up the clue phone and lashes Cummins for another two from the last.

17th over: West Indies 36-2 (McKenzie 8, Athanaze 5) Lyon resumes for a third over. Athanaze is a pupil of the great Brian Lara and arrives in Australia with a reputation as a clean sgtriker of the ball. He showed good signs in that last over, hoiking the Australian captain off his eyebrows. It continues the bright start to his career since his impressive 47 on debut last year.

16th over: West Indies 36-2 (McKenzie 8, Athanaze 5) New batter is Alick Athanaze, a left-handed batting alrounder from Dominica. This is his third Test and he has 112 runs at 37 from his first three innings. Make that 115 as he takes on a short ball from Cummins and hooks it for three. Good shot and a sign that these two batters are going to take on the Australian attack. Updated at 19.45 EST

15th over: West Indies 31-2 (McKenzie 8, Athanaze 0) Counter attack! McKenzie steps down to Lyon and whacks him down the ground for four. The big Jamaican cites Chris Gayle as his cricketing hero and that was Gayle Force at it’s best – brave, powerful, entertaining. Good batting by the 23-year-old in his second Test.

14th over: West Indies 27-2 (McKenzie 4, Athanaze 0) Having proven his mortality with an attempted inswinger that went for four byes, Cummins restored his reputation in style very next ball, removing Kraigg Brathwaite with a beautiful delivery that nipped back and made a mess of the West Indies skipper’s stumps. Perfect delivery by Captain Pat and West Indies in early trouble.

WICKET! Brathwaite bowled Cummins 13 (West Indies 27-2) Cummins strikes again as captain dismisses captain. His fourth ball was the worst of his career – a wide so wide even keeper Carey couldn’t get to it. But it was a trap. The fifth ball was a peach, fast and full and it crashed through Brathwaite’s defences and shattered middle and off stumps.

13th over: West Indies 23-1 (Brathwaite 13, McKenzie 4) Nathan Lyon enters the attack. If anyone can unriddle an Adelaide pitch in mid-January it’s a former groundskeeper at the ground with 500 wickets now to his name. Sixty of those have come here at Adelaide Oval at an average of 25.9. Few signs of spin so far but Lyon adds a maiden to that impressive record. Updated at 19.31 EST

12th over: West Indies 23-1 (Brathwaite 13, McKenzie 4) Having secured the breakthrough his opening bowlers couldn’t achieve, Cummins returns for a second over. He has the ball moving into the lefthander, banging them in at 136kph. Brathwaite steps out tentatively to the fourth ball and taps it square for a boundary. Valuable runs for the West Indies but not convincing and Cummins knows it. He jags the next one back and the batter is lucky to get an inside edge before it thumps into his pads.

11th over: West Indies 19-1 (Brathwaite 9, McKenzie 4) Finally a run! It’s a squeaky single by the skipper off Starc after 31 dot balls. Cameron Green is still grinning after plucking that edge from the sky at gully. He is averaging one catch per Test now and already has pundits naming him among Australia’s greatest gully fielders. Kirk McKenzie gets himself off the mark with a flicked four off his pads. This kid can bat… Updated at 19.23 EST

WICKET! Chanderpaul c Green b Cummins 6 (West Indies 14-1) Cummins does it again! After 30 scoreless balls, he draws Chanderpaul across and back. But the batter is pinned in the crease and reaches too far and catches a big edge. It’s a beautiful flying catch to big Cameron Green in the gully. Great ball, great catch! Updated at 19.17 EST

10th over: West Indies 14-0 (Brathwaite 8, Chanderpaul 6) Here comes Cummins! With the scoreboard going nowhere but no breakthroughs yet, the Australian captain has taken the ball. He has a habit of making things happen…

9th over: West Indies 14-0 (Brathwaite 8, Chanderpaul 6) This Adelaide Oval is so green it looks like painted tartan. So far it’s provided a little more early in-swing for Mitchell Starc but a little less pace. That inswing gets Brathwaite hopping. He knows how to bat long periods does the skipper. He has 12 Test centuries to his name at 34.8 but 29 fifties so a low conversion rate. He can’t find a run this over either. That’s five consecutive maidens!

8th over: West Indies 14-0 (Brathwaite 8, Chanderpaul 6) Hazlewood rumbles in for a fourth over. Unlike his new-ball buddy Starc, who relies on pace and swing, Hazlewood’s game is accuracy and guile. He delivers it in spades in this over to ensure another maiden and 25 consecutive dot balls.

7th over: West Indies 14-0 (Brathwaite 8, Chanderpaul 6) A thick edge! But it doesn’t carry to new first slipper Usman Khawaja. Starc shot it in straight and Brathwaite stepped out with an indecisive stroke that caught a healthy edge that fell short of both Alex Carey and Khawaja. With David Warner retired, this is a new look catching cordon. Steve Smith is at second slip, with Mitch Marsh moving into third and Cameron ‘Buckethands’ Green in his usual gully spot. That’s a third consecutive maiden. The openers have survived the first half hour but they’re pinned down and living dangerously.

6th over: West Indies 14-0 (Brathwaite 8, Chanderpaul 6) Chanderpaul resumes against Hazlewood. His stance isn’t pretty, very front-on with a backfoot pointing at square leg and a front foot that has to flash a long way across to meet the pitch of the ball. It’s not quite the bizarre crabby crouch that won his father a Test average over 50, but it’s definitely not one out of the coaching handbook either. Pretty or nay, it doesn’t yield runs. Another maiden. Updated at 18.58 EST

5th over: West Indies 14-0 (Brathwaite 8, Chanderpaul 6) Starc is in good rhythm now, sending his third over in at 144kph and he draws a jumping jab of a defensive stroke from Brathwaite which whistles past the edge. It unnerves him sufficiently to ensure a maiden plays out.

4th over: West Indies 14-0 (Brathwaite 8, Chanderpaul 6) More luck! Hazlewood angled an inswinger into Brathwaite and it caught an inside edge, just missing the stumps and skidding away for another lucky boundary. Good bowling by the Bendemeer Bullet! Brathwaite flicks a single off the pads to run a single. Big shout for lbw on the final ball but no one’s interetested beyond Hazlewood, least of all the umpires.

3rd over: West Indies 9-0 (Brathwaite 3, Chanderpaul 6) Starc gets Brathwaite hopping with the first but sprays the second down legside. He connects handsomely with a drive down the ground to the third and it Labuschagne hauls it in under just shy of the rope at the scoreboard. Chanderpaul tries to leave the next one but too late! It catches the descending blade, flies off the toe of the bat and balloons over slips for a streaky four. He’s smiling about it but that could have been disastrous.

2nd over: West Indies 2-0 (Brathwaite 0, Chanderpaul 2) Chanderpaul gets his chance now against Josh Hazlewood and he prods at a straight second ball and works it fine for two runs to open his, and his side’s, account. Chanderpaul is of course a name very familiar to Australian cricket fans. His father Shivnarine played 164 Tests for West Indies and scored 30 centuries. His 27-year-old son has played just 8 Tests but has a double century to his name already. He’d love to do his Dad proud today. No more runs from this over.

1st over: West Indies 0-0 (Brathwaite 0, Chanderpaul 0) Starc wafts the first few full and fast past the off stump. Early signs of in-swing here so little wonder 88-Test veteran Braithwaite watches the first four fly by until stepping down for the Test’s first contact between willow and leather. Given Starc’s record for striking in the first over, that sedate maiden over is an early win for the tourists.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul have the pads on and are walking out into the middle. Mitchell Starc has the new ball in his big mitts at the Cathedral End. It’s the first time since 1980-81 Australia has won the toss and opted to bowl so Pat Cummins continues to defy convention with his victories at the toss. Here we go…

The teams are on the field for the anthems and there’s a healthy Adelaide crowd standing reverently for the Welcome to Country from Kaurna Nation man Karl Winder Tefler. Cloudy skies overhead but they’ll burn off quick I fancy. New No 4 Cameron Green is grinning like a kid at Christmas as he gets his huge wingspan around his teammates for Advance Australia Fair.

Interesting call from Pat Cummins to bowl when history dictates you don the pads first at the traditional batting paradise of Adelaide. That decision seems to have been made after a glance at the lavish greenery on the centre square and curator Damian Hough’s promise of a fast and bouncy pitch Of course this Adelaide Test is being played a few weeks later than usual. Since 1998, Adelaide has hosted Test cricket in November or December with one exception and it has been a day-night Test since 2015. However, the Gabba in Brisbane has the honour of the pink ball Test this year so Adelaide has a January Test. How will that affect this wicket I wonder? “We know that in January the evaporation is higher, so the temperatures are higher and we know it will dry out more,” Hough said in the lead-up. “From the curators’ side of things, you get the real baking (which) should get it really rock hard which hopefully equates to better pace in the pitch than you would get in a November Test match.” If true, Australia’s bowlers could cause carnage in this first session. But it might also prove a boon to West Indies speedster Shamar Joseph, who gave the speed gun a few scares during the Cricket Australia XI warm-up.

Here’s how the XIs will line up… Australia 1 Usman Khawaja, 2 Steven Smith, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Cameron Green, 5 Travis Head, 6 Mitchell Marsh 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Pat Cummins (capt), 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Josh Hazlewood West Indies 1 Kraigg Brathwaite, 2 Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 3 Kirk McKenzie, 4 Alick Athanaze, 5 Kavem Hodge, 6 Justin Greaves, 7 Joshua Da Silva (wk), 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Kemar Roach, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Shamar Joseph Three Test debutants for the visitors in Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves and Shamar Joseph. They each received their Test caps this morning from West Indies batting great Brian Lara and former quick Ian Bishop. “I want to lead from the front and let these guys follow,” says captain Braithwaite. Good luck to them all. Updated at 18.09 EST

Australia have won the toss and will bowl Pat Cummins calls correctly and opts to unleash his pace attack on this raw West Indies batting line up. Interestingly, captain Kraigg Brathwaite says he would have batted first anyway so everyone’s happy.