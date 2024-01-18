Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

27th over: Australia 78-3 (Khawaja 37, Head 2) Australia trail by 111 as Alzarri Joseph enters his 11th over with Usman Khawaja facing the music. He hops to meet a ball on the rise and backhands it fine to scamper a run. Head chases a ball on the same trajectory drawing a noise but no run. Joseph bangs the next one in short but Head resists the temptation to swat it square. Joseph tries it again – he must’ve seen the multiplicity of clips of Head falling to the short ball – but the batter veers away again.

26th over: Australia 77-3 (Khawaja 36, Head 2) Travis Head now gets his first look at Shamar Joseph. Although he hasn’t had much of a summer so far hius reciord against the West Indies is epic – four Tests, 312 runs at an average of 156 at a strike-rate of 90.4. What plans have the visitors formulated? Joseph tests him with a short ball then goes full before Head winds up a big pull shot that only yields a single. Khawaja clips wide of mid-on to hang onto the strike. Updated at 19.00 EST

25th over: Australia 75-3 (Khawaja 35, Head 1) Head taps his sixth ball through covers to get off the mark. Khawaja now springs into life, springing onto his toes to viciously pull Alzarri Joseph to the boundary wide of mid-on. His strike rate might be under 48 but that’s Khawaja’s fifth four. Of course he should’ve been out caught by keeper Da Silva yesterday when he was just 6.

24th over: Australia 69-3 (Khawaja 31, Head 0) Shamar Joseph enters his eighth over with Australia trailing by 119 runs. Khawaja is content to let the first length balls two pass. He tries to get bat on the legside ball that follows but can’t. Joseph is slinging them down in the high 130s. He’s not a tall man – more Malcolm Marshall than Joel Garner – but his feats in this Test will make sure he’s forever a big man in his home town of Baracara, Guyana (pop 350).

23rd over: Australia 69-3 (Khawaja 31, Head 0) Here comes Alzarri Joseph again and his first ball beats Khawaja. Finally, on the fourth, Uzzy runs a single to notch his first runs of the day. Khawaja has a good record at the Adelaide Oval – 392 runs at 48 – and with an attacking batter at the other end to keep the runs flowing, he can settle into his sheet anchor role.

Table of Contents Toggle WICKET! Green c Da Silva b S Joseph (Australia 67-3)

Preamble WICKET! Green c Da Silva b S Joseph (Australia 67-3) The dream debut continues for Shamar Joseph! He responds to Green spanking him for consecutive boundaries with a ball that moves through the air and forces Green into a defensive stroke. But it pops up and moves enough to catch feathered edge from the big allrounder. Joseph has 3-27 and Green is gorn! Updated at 18.41 EST

22nd over: Australia 67-2 (Khawaja 30, Green 14) Here’s the man of the moment and the other Joseph in this West Indies attack, Shamar Joseph. Green plays out a couple of dots before making a statement: a cracking boundary through backward point and a powerful flick through midwicket… Updated at 18.38 EST

22nd over: Australia 59-2 (Khawaja 30, Green 6) Here we go, folks. It will be Alzarri Joseph bowling to Usman Khawaja. It’s a cloudy day in Adelaide and so cool a few of the West Indies players have called for jumpers. Joseph’s six balls, all delivered above 130kph. can’t get the blood pumping either. Khawaja plays out a maiden.

Joseph’s wonderful performance on debut stole some of the shine from Australia’s Josh Hazlewood hitting 250 Test wickets although I doubt the ever-humble NSW quick would begrudge being shaded by a young quick on the rise. The Bendemeer Bullet’s four-wicket blitz – at one stage Hazlewood had 4-14 before Joseph’s late hitting battered his figures to 4-44 – gave Australia the only one team in Test history to boast an attack featuring four bowlers with more than 250 wickets each. Extraordinary.

Shamar Joseph shook the world yesterday. His 36 off 41 balls was the highest ever score by a West Indies No 11 on debut and equalled the international record set by English No 11 Norman Cowans in 1982. Joseph then took a wicket with his first ball in Test cricket – just the 23rd man in the history of the game to achieve the feat. “Getting Steve Smith, I’ll remember this for the rest of my life,” the 24-year-old quick said after stumps. “I will actually take a picture and take it home and post it in my house.” Joseph’s modesty belied a clever plan devised for the Australian ace. “I’ve watched a few Test matches of Steve Smith, and I think that area is a weakness for him,” Joseph said. “I just said ‘I’ll hit the top of off’ because he’s a batsman that treads across a lot. He tries to take you off your line, so I stick to the basics and try to hit the top of off with some late movement away and got the edge. I was tense, bowling to Steve Smith isn’t easy.” Joseph said he had a premonition he would achieve the extraordinary. “I had a few conversations with the boys in the dressing room, and I told them I would get a wicket with my first ball!” he laughed. Updated at 18.24 EST

For those who came in late, here’s how Day One played out…