An Australian journalist recently released after spending three years in detention in China says she was accused of sharing a confidential document, shortly before the details were due to be made public.

Cheng Lei has spoken publicly for the first time since landing back in Australia last week.

The journalist worked at Chinese state-owned network CGTN when she was accused in August 2020 of “supplying state secrets overseas”, an allegation she rejected.

She would spend three years in detention before she was released, having been sentenced to time already served.

In an interview with Sky News, Ms Cheng confirmed the allegation made against her was sharing a government briefing, which had been provided to media under embargo.

The embargo was broken by only “a few minutes”.

Governments, including in Australia, routinely provide documents or briefings to journalists on a confidential basis, or “under embargo”, before the information is publicly released.

Cheng Lei spoke with the prime minister after arriving back in Australia last week.

Asked if she felt she had actually done anything wrong, Ms Cheng said the purpose of her detention seemed to be to demonstrate that it was wrong.

“The aim of [detention], and all the subsequent talks and writing self-assessments is to drive home that point — that in China, that is a big sin,” she said.

“That you have hurt the motherland, and the state’s authority has been eroded because of you.

“And what seems innocuous to us here, and I’m sure it’s not limited to embargoes but many other things, are not in China.”

Ms Cheng initially declined during the interview to give details about the allegations made against her, but later confirmed some of the details.

Arrested at work, before six months of isolation

She described being arrested at work, having been called in by her superior to supposedly discuss an upcoming series.

“I get to the big meeting room, and there are 20 people there,” she said.

“And then someone stands up, shows his badge and says you’re wanted.

“Immediately they take my belongings away, and I’m escorted to my apartment where they’d already arranged with the security at my compound to go through the garage, up to my apartment, where they looked for evidence all day.”

Ms Cheng was initially placed in six months of isolated detention, provided with 15 minutes of a small open window to allow fresh air in each day, but never going outside.

“It’s to make you feel isolated, and bored, and pained and desperate,” she said.

“My experience was the first five months, I got to read books. And I had a pen and paper with which to write.

“And that was much less painful than the final month, 12 hours a day of pure sitting and very little chance to get up and just walk, just pace around a very little room.”

She would later be transferred to a different facility, where she had cellmates.

But she said throughout her time in detention, the lights were never switched off during the day or night.

Later in her detention, she found she could learn languages from cellmates and read more, with books and letters sent from family in Australia.

Her first time using a normal toilet, and seeing herself in a mirror, since her detention began came in the courthouse where she was sentenced prior to her release.

Readjusting to Australian life

Cheng Lei praised the work of Australian diplomats, the prime minister and foreign minister and the media in lobbying for and securing her release.

But she spoke of the challenges in returning to a normal life in Australia and of shaking fears that authorities might take it away.

“Because of this whole ordeal, I keep expecting people to drop out of the sky and arrest me,” she said.

“And maybe it’s something I need to get over. It doesn’t happen here.

“Or, you know, something will happen to my children or something of mine will get taken away.”

She said her immediate plans were to return to parenting after years lost, continue writing, cook and travel.