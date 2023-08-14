An Australian mother is fighting for her life after she was found unconscious in her hotel room in Bali.

Gold Coast woman Deborah Stone is currently being treated in the intensive care unit at BIMC Hospital Nusa Dua Bali.

The 66-year-old had been living on the holiday island for the last few years focusing most of her time on charity and volunteer work.

She was due to fly home to help her daughter Fiona Gunn with wedding plans.

Ms Stone had recently fallen sicken and her brother Max, who was visiting at the time, asked hotel staff to check in on her.

‘He was really concerned – he had hotel staff open the room and that’s when they found her unconscious,’ Ms Gunn told news.com.au.

‘I was talking to her last Tuesday and she was being treated for a migraine, vomiting and diarrhoea.’

