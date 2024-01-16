Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Grigor Dimitrov leads Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1) A tight contest is unfolding on John Cain Arena with 13th seed Dimitrov running away in a third set tie-breaker to gain the advantage.

Max Purcell takes the third set against Máté Valkusz The Australian edged the third 6-4 and is now one set away from reaching the second round. Local support is building at Show Court Arena with Jack Snape among those watching the action unfold.

Holger Rune eases through the first set 6-2 against Yoshihito Nishiokan The eighth seed from Denmark quickly found his range with 13 winners in the first set to build an early advantage over Japan’s Nishiokan.

Some lovely shots from today’s action at Melbourne Park. Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria serves against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary. Photograph: Mast Irham/EPA A fan of Poland’s Iga Świątek cheers in the stands. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Next on Rod Laver Arena is eight seed Holger Rune facing Japan’s Yoshihito Nishiokan. I’ll dip into this match as it progresses. Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan serves to Holger Rune of Denmark. Photograph: Andy Wong/AP

It really is heating up out there, with the temperature in Melbourne now pushing 31C according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Spectators cool down on day three. Photograph: Lukas Coch/EPA Updated at 22.37 EST

Iga Świątek said Sofia Kenin challenged her in the first set. It wasn’t easy at the beginning to find my rhythm. I felt a little bit off and I feel like Sofia really did everything to keep it that way. Tennis is a pretty tricky sport where with the draws you can play former champions, former world No 1s and really experienced players [early on]. You never know, so you just have to be ready, no matter what. Swiatek will face either American Danielle Collins, runner-up to Ash Barty two years ago, or three-time major winner Angelique Kerber of Germany in the second round.

Casper Ruud defeats Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 Over on Margaret Court Arena, 11th seed Ruud of Norway has just comprehensively downed Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets. Speaking on court after the match, a relaxed Ruud says he didn’t want to spend too much time in the heat today. It feels good, it’s warm out there today, I didn’t want to spend to much energy in the sun. So I went out firing in the beginning. It’s my favourite slam of the year. You get warm days like this but its all worth it with the crowd and how good Melbourne is as a city, so it’s great to be back. I had a great preseason with my team … it seems like its working really well, the body and the tennis is feeling great. Hopefully I can have a good run down here. Before he departs he lets everyone know that he’s taking the night off tennis to take a zoom call with an interior architect for his new house. It will fabrics and colour palettes tonight rather than thinking too much about his next match. Norway’s Casper Ruud cruised through his first-round victory. Photograph: David Gray/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 22.30 EST

Alex Michelsen beats James McCabe 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 The Australian wildcard started strong but Michelsen finished off in convincing fashion and is through to the second round. The 19-year-old American made the most of his break points, winning six of eight, while McCabe could only turn 11 opportunities into three breaks across the clash. Alex Michelsen has defeated James McCabe in four sets at the Australian Open. Photograph: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Iga Świątek beats Sofia Kenin 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 The women’s world No 1 Świątek has torn through Kenin in the second set, wrapping up her first-round match in just over two hours. Kenin had a promising first set but couldn’t back it up in the second. Iga Świątek has won her opening match against former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. Photograph: Andy Wong/AP Updated at 22.13 EST

Mate Valkusz wins first set against Max Purcell 6-3 The Hungarian broke Purcell’s second service game and then eased through the rest of the set without allowing the Australian a break point. Purcell looks to have his work cut out on Kia Arena where he has found it hard to make the most of his renowned serve-and-volley game. Our own Jack Snape is courtside… Australia’s third-highest ranked men’s player Max Purcell has lost the first set against Hungarian Mate Valkusz on Kia Arena, as the mercury rises at Melbourne Park. Temperatures are nudging 30 degrees C. pic.twitter.com/ujbNmREDNi — Jack Snape (@jacksongs) January 16, 2024 Updated at 22.07 EST

Alex Michelsen storms through the third set 6-1 against James McCabe The American has left local hope McCabe with plenty to do to turn the clash around and into a fifth set. Michelsen looks in fine touch with nine winners in the third set alone, while McCabe is now paying the price for making too many unforced errors. Alex Michelsen leads two sets to one against local hope James McCabe at the Australian Open. Photograph: Alessandra Tarantino/AP Updated at 21.47 EST

Max Purcell v Mate Valkusz. The local hope is just getting going against Valkusz in their first round clash on Kia Arena. The Australian is now No 45 in the singles rankings after reaching a high of 40 in October last year and first making his name on the doubles circuit. Jack Snape spoke to Purcell ahead of the Australian Open: Updated at 21.55 EST

Iga Świątek takes first set 7-6 (7-2) against Sofia Kenin Świątek seemed a little slow to get going in that very tight first set with the American former champ, but she turned on the gas when it mattered in the tie-breaker. Kenin was super sharp early but faded slightly as the set went on. Can Kenin regroup and go again or will Świątek run away with this now? Sofia Kenin lunges to make a forehand. Photograph: Andy Wong/AP Updated at 22.21 EST

Sofia Kenin is getting frustrated as Iga Świątek shows her class in this tie-breaker. The American slams her racquet on the court after Świątek goes three points up. Now 6-2 to the No 1

Sofia Kenin holds her serve and is into a tie-breaker with Iga Świątek in the first set. Kenin serves first and is unlucky as Świątek’s shot hits the net and drops over.

James McCabe draws level with Alex Michelsen 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 The young Australian wildcard broke Michelsen in the eighth game then held his serve to make it one set apiece on Court 3. McCabe has sent down 10 aces so far including four in the second set, while winning 88% of his first serves. James McCabe is level with Alex Michelsen at one set each in the first round of the Australian Open. Photograph: Alessandra Tarantino/AP Updated at 21.44 EST

Iga Świątek has broken back against Sofia Kenin with the first set now at five games all. The Polish superstar totally dominated that game when it briefly looked like Kenin might gives us an upset. Iga Świątek plays a forehand on Rod Laver Arena. Photograph: Kelly Defina/Getty Images Updated at 21.10 EST

Sofia Kenin is serving for the first set against Iga Świątek. But the world No 1 is making her work for it!

Day three is well and truly warming up as the mercury nudges towards 30 degrees, but if you’re still catching up on the action from last night… Naomi Osaka waves to the crowd after losing her first round match against Caroline Garcia. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters Former world No 1 Naomi Osaka failed to make it past the first round in her first grand slam appearance since 2022 after giving birth. Osaka, the Australian Open winner in 2019 and 2021, pushed Caroline Garcia but the 20th seed eventually prevailed 6-4, 7-6(2). Tumaini Carayol was on the ground: Coco Gauff made light work of Anna Karolína Schmiedlová with a straightforward 6-3, 6-0 victory. Last year’s US Open champion revealed afterwards that she worked with Andy Roddick in the off-season to smooth out her serve. “He’s probably one of the best servers in history, and especially on the American side,” Gauff said. “I don’t think I could have gotten anybody else better to kind of help me with that.” Here is more from Tumaini Carayol at Melbourne Park: Updated at 21.00 EST

James McCabe tie-breaker errors hand first set to Alex Michelsen 7-6 (7-5) McCabe, another Australian wildcard, overcame a slow start to push Michelson into a tie-breaker and was just two points away from taking the first set. The 21-year-old from Sydney trailed 4-0 early in the set before fighting back to lead 5-4, as the pair then broke each other’s serve across the next three games. McCabe had the first set within his grasp when up 5-2 in the tie-breaker, but a forehand winner from Michelsen was followed by four errors from the Australian. Updated at 20.38 EST

Iga Świątek v Sofia Kenin. The women’s top seed and the 2020 Australian Open champion have a game each as their blockbuster clash gets under way on Rod Laver Arena. Sofia Kenin in action against Iga Świątek. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Updated at 20.35 EST

Sloane Stephens beats Olivia Gadecki 6-3, 6-1 After taking a while to warm up Stephens is through to the second round for just the second time in her past eight appearances at the Australian Open. Stephens powered through the second set 6-1 to clinch the victory over 21-year-old Gadecki. The Australian wildcard made a fast start to lead the first set 2-0 but could then only hold her serve twice as Stephens took 12 of the next 14 games. Sloane Stephens and Olivia Gadecki shake hands after their first round match. Photograph: Louise Delmotte/AP Updated at 20.22 EST

Alex de Minaur through to second round A recap on some of Monday night’s action – De Minaur secured his place in the second round of the Australian Open despite a scare, and has pledged to get revenge against his next opponent, Matteo Arnaldi, for last year’s Davis Cup final defeat. Australia’s top-ranked player prevailed on Rod Laver Arena against Milos Raonic after the Canadian was forced to withdraw due to a leg injury with the match finely poised at one set all and De Minaur 2-0 up in the third. Jack Snape’s report: World doubles No 1 Storm Hunter equalled her grand slam singles best The Australian moved into the second round with a win over Italian veteran Sara Errani. The 29-year-old was emotional after the victory which matched her first round efforts at the French Open last year. “It means everything,” Hunter said on court after the match. “I grew up watching the Australian Open and then dreaming of playing here.” More from Jack Snape at Melbourne Park: Updated at 20.05 EST

Sloane Stephens takes the first set 6-3 against Olivia Gadecki The Australian wildcard Gadecki opened the match with a break to love and held onto her own serve again without dropping a point to lead 2-0. But 2017 US Open winner Stephens soon took control to make it 5-2 then wrapped up the set on her own serve. Sloane Stephens wins the first set against Olivia Gadecki in their round one match at the Australian Open 2024. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images Updated at 20.12 EST

Australians in action today Sloane Stephens (US) v Olivia Gadecki – 11am John Cain Arena James McCabe v Alex Michelsen (US) – 11am Court three Max Purcell v Máté Valkusz (HUN) – 12.15pm Show Court Arena Jeļena Ostapenko (LAT) v Kimberly Birrell – 2.15pm Court three Sebastian Ofner (AUT) v Thanasi Kokkinakis – 4pm John Cain Arena Petra Martić (CRO) v Ajla Tomljanović – 7pm Rod Laver Arena And the men’s and women’s doubles start today, including one all-Australian affair! Gonzalo Escobar & Aleksandr Nedovyesov v Nuno Borges & Aleksandar Vukic – 1.40pm Court 14 Yulia Putintseva & Camila Osorio v Kateřina Siniaková & Storm Hunter – 2.15pm Court eight Kaylah McPhee & Astra Sharma v Arina Rodionova & Taylah Preston – 4.20pm Court six Updated at 22.06 EST