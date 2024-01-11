Emma Raducanu ‘having a blast’ as she battles to victory in first match in eight months
The Australian Open draw takes place tonight with several huge names lurking dangerously as unseeded players, including Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray.
World No 1 and 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is the top seed in the men’s draw while Iga Swiatek is the top seed in the women’s draw, with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka seeded second and newly crowned US Open champion Coco Gauff third.
Four-time women’s grand slam champion Naomi Osaka could draw a big name as an unseeded player after making her comeback, having given birth to her first daughter, Shai, last summer. There will be no return for 22-time men’s grand slam champion Rafael Nadal, however, after he was forced to withdraw from the opening grand slam of the year due to a fresh hip injury.
From a British perspective, Raducanu and Murray are also unseeded ahead of the draw. Raducanu has been granted a place in the main draw due to her protected ranking after missing eight months of last season following wrist and ankle surgeries, while Murray just misses out following a dip in form to end last season and will be hoping for a kind draw as he returns to Melbourne Park.
Follow the Australian Open 2024 draw below in tonight’s live blog
Is in-form Jannik Sinner poised for a grand slam breakthrough at Australian Open?
Italian Jannik Sinner’s climb towards the top of men’s tennis could hardly be described as sluggish – unless of course a direct comparison is made with Spanish phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz.
While 20-year-old Alcaraz has exploded on to the scene in astonishing fashion and already has two grand slam titles under his belt, Sinner’s progress has been less spectacular.
In the 16 grand slams the 22-year-old Sinner has contested, his best run was at last year’s Wimbledon when he reached the semi-finals and was defeated by Novak Djokovic.
Alcaraz then defeated Djokovic in the final – a result that offered further proof that the Spaniard could reign supreme over the next generation for years.
Sinner is now making people question that logic.
Jamie Braidwood11 January 2024 00:05
Naomi Osaka relishing return to court ahead of Australian Open
Naomi Osaka says she has returned to tennis from maternity leave with a more positive outlook and all the signs are that she will soon be back at a level where she can take on and beat the best in the world.
It might be too early for a tilt at a fifth grand slam title at the Australian Open this month but, with a good draw, a run deep into the second week at Melbourne Park cannot be counted out.
The 26-year-old, who pulled out of last year’s Australian Open with the announcement that she was pregnant with her daughter Shai, showed in Brisbane last week that she still has the weapons to overpower many players in the women’s game.
Jamie Braidwood10 January 2024 23:45
Carlos Alcaraz targets Australian Open to hit back in epic Novak Djokovic rivalry
Carlos Alcaraz is raring to go at the Australian Open where he will seek to dethrone holder Novak Djokovic and secure a third grand slam triumph that would see him reclaim the world number one spot.
The 20-year-old Spaniard will hope to bury memories of an injury-plagued start to last year when he missed the Australian Open, which Djokovic won to climb back to the rankings summit.
The bull-like Alcaraz, who has taken the tennis world by storm since becoming the youngest men’s world number one after his US Open triumph in 2022, hit back by capturing his second grand slam title at Wimbledon following an epic five-set final victory over Djokovic.
However, after winning the 2023 US Open in September, the 36-year-old Serb beat his young rival at the ATP Finals and claimed a record-extending eighth year-end number one spot.
Their rivalry could be set for another epic showdown and once again the world number one spot is within reach for Alcaraz.
Jamie Braidwood10 January 2024 23:25
Coco Gauff perfectly placed to build on US Open triumph at Australian Open
Coco Gauff is poised to build on last year’s breakout season after the American teenager defended her crown at an Australian Open tune-up event in Auckland last weekend.
After claiming her first Grand Slam title at the US Open last September, Gauff opted to work on her game on the practice courts in a hot and humid Florida rather than going on vacation to recharge her body and mind.
It paid dividends as she cruised through her first four matches in New Zealand without dropping a set before being forced to dig deep against dangerous veteran Elina Svitolina in the final.
Jamie Braidwood10 January 2024 23:05
Novak Djokovic stands on the brink of more grand slam history at the Australian Open
Novak Djokovic resumes his quest for grand slam supremacy at the Australian Open, where the seemingly invincible Serb will be the firm favourite to claim his 25th major singles title and eclipse a record that has stood for half a century.
The 36-year-old enjoyed one of the most dominant seasons of his career in 2023, winning a record-extending 10th crown at the Melbourne major before triumphs at the French and US Opens to go level with Margaret Court on 24 grand slam singles titles.
Australian Court won the last of those trophies in 1973 and Djokovic is poised to go past her on his happiest hunting ground, where 12 months ago he braved a political row involving his father and battled through a torn hamstring to prevail.
Barring a blip in a thrilling Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz and a couple of late-season defeats by another youngster in Jannik Sinner, the world number one was virtually unbeatable last year with little to suggest he will slow down in 2024.
Jamie Braidwood10 January 2024 22:45
Iga Swiatek hoping ‘peaceful’ preparation leads to Australian Open success
Iga Swiatek has learned how to cope with the pressure of being world number one and hopes a changed mindset will help her dominate women’s tennis starting with the Australian Open after she closed off a challenging 2023 with a restful off season.
The 22-year-old Pole was the driving force on the women’s tour in 2022 when she enjoyed 37 consecutive wins before briefly losing top spot in the rankings to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka following a surprise last-16 exit at the US Open.
However, despite two injuries, Swiatek finished top for the second year in a row, helped by winning her first WTA Finals trophy at the season-ending event in Mexico in early November.
Jamie Braidwood10 January 2024 22:25
Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are among seven British players who have secured direct entry into the Australian Open.
Cameron Norrie is the only seed while Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage are in the main draw on ranking for the first time.
Here, we look at the British contenders.
Jamie Braidwood10 January 2024 22:05
Australian Open odds – women’s winner
Qinwen Zheng, Ons Jabeur 25/1
Jamie Braidwood10 January 2024 21:45
Australian Open odds – men’s winner
Jamie Braidwood10 January 2024 21:25
The Australian Open prize money is at a record high for 2024 following a 13 per cent increase of £5.34m (AU$10m) from 2023.
The total prize pool now stands at £46.2m (AU$86.5m), with the men’s singles and women’s singles champions taking home around £1.67m (AU $3.15m) for winning the tournament.
Prize money has also been increased in the early rounds, with players who reach the main draw earning £64,000 – even if they do not win a match at the tournament.
Defending champion and record 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic is once again the favourite for the men’s title, while World No 1 Iga Swiatek and newly crowned US Open champion Coco Gauff will be the top contenders for Aryna Sabalenka’s crown in the women’s singles.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Jamie Braidwood10 January 2024 21:05