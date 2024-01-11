Emma Raducanu has pulled out of two exhibition matches in the build up to the Australian Open, which starts this weekend.

The decision not to play Tuesday night’s contest against Donna Vekic was said to be precautionary, especially as Raducanu is still managing her return after eight months out injured. Raducanu then withdrew from another planned match, on Wednesday at the Kooyong Classic, again citing injury – although no problem was specified.

Regardless of her warm-up schedule, Raducanu, 21, will be in the Australian Open main draw after American Lauren Davis pulled out with a shoulder injury.

However, 22-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal has been forced to withdraw due to an injury sustained during his return at the Brisbane International.

When does the Australian Open start?

The tournament begins on Sunday, January 14. It is the first Sunday start in the tournament’s history.

“We’ve listened to feedback from the players and fans and are excited to deliver a solution to minimise late finishes while continuing to provide a fair and equitable schedule on the stadium courts,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.

“The additional day will achieve this, benefiting scheduling for fans and players alike. The first round will now be played over three days instead of two, also giving fans an extra day of unbelievable tennis, entertainment, food and family fun.”

When is the Australian Open draw?

The Australian Open singles draw will take place on Thursday, January 11 at 1pm local time (2am on Thursday morning in the UK).

When do the Australian Open finals take place?

The women’s final is on Saturday, January 27. The men’s final is on the following day: January 28.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the UK

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne and will be showing 260 hours of tennis. To watch on discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

This year, Nick Kyrgios will be part of Eurosport’s English-language commentary team, and will be one of the highlights of a camera stream direct from the commentary booth. Kyrgios will be joined in Australia by presenters John McEnroe, Barbara Schett and Laura Robson, and from a London studio by new host Rachel Stringer.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the US

ESPN has the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

What is the Australian Open prize money?

This year’s Australian Open total prize money is a record 13 per cent increase on 2023 – £46.3 million will be shared by the field with the winners each taking home £1.68 million.

“We’ve upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles,” Tiley said. “We want to ensure Australia remains the launchpad for the global tennis season and the players and their teams have everything they need to help them perform at their best and continue to enjoy the happy slam.”