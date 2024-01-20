Emma Raducanu opens up on battling stomach bug after Australian Open exit
British No 1 Cameron Norrie is through to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time after sealing an impressive four-set win against the 11th seed Casper Ruud.
Norrie, the 19th seed, had not beaten Ruud in their three previous meetings but executed an attacking gameplan to perfection in clinching a 6-4 6-7 6-4 6-3 victory in just over three hours. The 28-year-old, who is the last British player in the men’s or women’s singles, is through to the second week of a grand slam for the first time since the 2022 US Open. Norrie’s win against Ruud, the three-time grand slam finalist, was also his best victory at major by opponent ranking.
Elsewhere in the men’s singles, Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz spent just 66 minutes out on court as wildcard Juncheng Shang retired while 6-1 6-1 1-0 down against the second seed. Daniil Medvedev takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the best of the men’s night matches.
On the women’s side, world No 1 Iga Swiatek will open the night session on Rod Laver Arena against Linda Noskova, while Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina takes on Viktorija Golubic. Anna Blinkova, who came through a titanic final-set tie-break against Elena Rybakina in round two, was defeated by Jasmine Paolini while 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens was knocked out by debutant Anna Kalinskaya.
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 6-3 Casper Ruud
Cameron Norrie: “So special. I had to play really brave and almost won the second set but Casper served well and thought hard. I didn’t let it bother me and I came out in the third set with a lot of energy. I stuck to my gameplan.
“I’ve been working really hard to try and be more aggressive. I managed to free up the match today and really let go. I volleyed really well and was able to finish a lot of points at the net. I enjoyed myself out there and played really free.”
Jamie Braidwood20 January 2024 09:30
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 6-3 Casper Ruud
In terms of opponent, this is Norrie’s best-ever win at a grand slam and the first time he has beaten a top-20 player at a major.
He had lost his previous three matches against Ruud, the former US Open and French Open finalist, but got his tactics spot-on today.
Jamie Braidwood20 January 2024 09:23
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 6-3 Casper Ruud
Norrie finishes off one of the biggest wins of his career by staying true to the tactics that had worked so well throughout the match, playing aggressively from the baseline and following up attacks to Ruud’s backhand by going to the net!
It’s fitting that he finishes off the four-set win with a smash and Norrie lets out a huge roar as he books his place in the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time!
Norrie had a disappointing season last year and didn’t make it past the third round at any of the slams but on this evidence his run in Melbourne could go even further!
He is likely to face Alexander Zverev for a place in the quarter-finals.
Jamie Braidwood20 January 2024 09:17
*Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 5-3 Casper Ruud
A nervy forehand from Norrie to start this game but he follows it with another serve and volley and Ruud is left stranded.
But Norrie then nets on the forehand mid-rally! That’s two tight forehands in this game.
Norrie returns to the net and roars as Ruud can’t find the forehand pass! Norrie controls the volley.
Stunning from Norrie! So aggressive, so in control, so impressive! He follows up his forehand down the line with an attack into the net and sets up match point!
Jamie Braidwood20 January 2024 09:16
*Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 5-3 Casper Ruud
Wow – Ruud looked to have this game wrapped up as he led 40-0 but Norrie came out to attack brilliantly and haul himself back to deuce. It’s been the story of the match as Ruud has been unable to find solutions to Norrie’s attacking play.
Ruud gets out of trouble to force Norrie to serve it out, as a forehand from the British No 1 drifts wide. He was only two points away there but Ruud stays alive…
Jamie Braidwood20 January 2024 09:12
Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 5-2 Casper Ruud*
Big hold from Norrie and he knows it!
Ruud comes back fighting as he produces a flashing forehand winner past Norrie, with the British No 1 unable to close the angle at the net. It brings up break point, but Norrie controls the rally with excellent direction of shot to save!
Deuce. Thunderous serve from Norrie out wide! Ruud nets!
Excellent save from Norrie – he moves one game away from the Aussie Open fourth round.
Jamie Braidwood20 January 2024 09:06
Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek has made an assured start on Rod Laver Arena. After surviving a major scare in the previous round against Danielle Collins, the World No 1 could do with a simpler match against Linda Noskova.
Jamie Braidwood20 January 2024 09:03
Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 4-1 Casper Ruud*
The Norrie onslaught against Ruud continues. He moves two games away from his first appearance in the second week of the Australian Open.
Jamie Braidwood20 January 2024 09:00
*Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 3-1 Casper Ruud
After a quick hold, Norrie turns the question back to Ruud as jumps to 0-30 on the Norwegian’s serve. Norrie then finds a tricky forehand return right onto Ruud’s backhand, drawing the error to bring uo two break points.
And that’s stunning from Norrie! Amazing depth to the Ruud backhand is followed up by a powerful forehand drive and finished off at the net with the volley!
Too good! Norrie breaks to move ahead in the fourth.
Jamie Braidwood20 January 2024 08:57
*Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 1-1 Casper Ruud
Ruud is really having to scrap with Norrie increasing the pressure at the start of the fourth. Norrie gets to deuce on the Norwegian’s opening service game and Ruud needs to dig deep to hold.
Norrie has overturned the momentum and is pressing Ruud now at the start of the fourth.
Jamie Braidwood20 January 2024 08:51