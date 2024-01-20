Emma Raducanu opens up on battling stomach bug after Australian Open exit

British No 1 Cameron Norrie is through to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time after sealing an impressive four-set win against the 11th seed Casper Ruud.

Norrie, the 19th seed, had not beaten Ruud in their three previous meetings but executed an attacking gameplan to perfection in clinching a 6-4 6-7 6-4 6-3 victory in just over three hours. The 28-year-old, who is the last British player in the men’s or women’s singles, is through to the second week of a grand slam for the first time since the 2022 US Open. Norrie’s win against Ruud, the three-time grand slam finalist, was also his best victory at major by opponent ranking.

Elsewhere in the men’s singles, Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz spent just 66 minutes out on court as wildcard Juncheng Shang retired while 6-1 6-1 1-0 down against the second seed. Daniil Medvedev takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the best of the men’s night matches.

On the women’s side, world No 1 Iga Swiatek will open the night session on Rod Laver Arena against Linda Noskova, while Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina takes on Viktorija Golubic. Anna Blinkova, who came through a titanic final-set tie-break against Elena Rybakina in round two, was defeated by Jasmine Paolini while 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens was knocked out by debutant Anna Kalinskaya.

Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below: