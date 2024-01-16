Novak Djokovic struggles in cricket match against Shane Warne’s son at Australian Open
The Australian Open continues as Emma Raducanu returns to the grand slam stage after an eight-month injury absence and Carlos Alcaraz also makes a Melbourne comeback.
Raducanu missed the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open last season after undergoing three surgeries on both wrists and her left ankle, but returned to the court last week and looked impressive despite her defeat to Elina Svitolina in Auckland.
The 21-year-old was in a positive mood ahead of her return to the Australian Open and takes a player in Rogers who was also sidelined by injury last season. The American, who Raducanu beat on her way to winning the US Open in 2021, has not played since Wimbledon.
Raducanu will be hoping to build on a successful day for the British players in Melbourne. Cameron Norrie had no problems as he cruised past Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets, while Katie Boulter advanced to the second round for the first time since 2019 with a 7-5 7-6 win over Yuan Yue.
Elsewhere, Jack Draper battled the instense Melbourne heat as he came from behind to beat Marcos Giron in five sets, before immediately throwing up in a courtside bin. Dan Evans will hope to join him in the second round and set up a clash against Alcaraz as he takes on Lorenzo Sonego.
Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below
The night session matches are now underway in Melbourne Park, as we wait for the conclusion of the first-round match between Mackenzie McDonald and Juncheng Shang.
Shang, the Chinese wildcard, has just broken to lead 4-1 in the fifth set. Emma Raducanu will be on next on the 1573 Arena.
Elsewhere, last year’s finalist Elena Rybakina takes on former World No 1 Karolina Pliskova – in a match that, on paper, should not be anywhere near the first round of a grand slam.
On Margaret Court Arena, Alexander Zverev is taking on Dominik Koepfer in an all-German tie.
Jamie Braidwood16 January 2024 08:15
Game, set and match! Boulter through to Australian Open second round
Boulter’s backhand comes alive as she hits a succession of clean winner to jump into a 5-0 lead in the tiebreak!
It was the perfect start and Boulter crushes a forehand winner against Yuan’s second serve to seal a 7-5 7-6 win!
Relief for the British No 1 after struggling to close out the second set – and Boulter books her place in the Australian Open second round.
It’s only the second time she’s won a main draw match in Melbourne – and first time since 2019. It builds on her strong end to 2024 and she will face either Qinwen Zheng or Ashlyn Krueger.
Jamie Braidwood16 January 2024 08:04
Boulter looked to be fading as Yuan held serve to move 6-5 ahead, but steadies to force the second-set tiebreak.
Jamie Braidwood16 January 2024 07:58
Boulter sees two match points come and go as Yuan breaks back in the second set!
Boulter tightened up with a double fault on her first match point, before Yuan had the chance to break. Boulter saved it with a steely backhand winner down the line to get back to match point, but a backhand into the net brings it back to deuce.
Yuan digs in on the baseline and draws the backhand error from Boulter, before Yuan takes her chance on the second break point to stay alive in the match. How costly could those match points be for the British No 1?
Jamie Braidwood16 January 2024 07:51
Boulter breaks and will serve for the match at 5-4 in the second set! A strong backhand return from Boulter sets up the point and forces Yuan wide and the British No 1 moves to the brink of the second round.
Jamie Braidwood16 January 2024 07:42
A strong start from British No 1 Katie Boulter as she wins the opening set 7-5 against China’s Yuan Yue.
The 27-year-old is looking to reach the second round of the Australian Open for the second time and it’s on serve in the second set.
Jamie Braidwood16 January 2024 07:27
Holger Rune is through to the second round – but it turned into a slog against Japan’s Yoshihiton Nishioaka. Rune, the eighth seed, prevails 6-2 4-6 7-6 6-4 in three hours and 25 minutes on Rod Laver Arena and will play the French wildcard Arthur Cazaux next.
Meanwhile Tommy Paul has wrapped up his straight-sets win over Gregoire Barrere and the 14th seed will indeed meet Draper in round two on Thursday. Paul won his match in just 94 minutes – so almost two hours shorter than Draper. The American will be well rested.
Jamie Braidwood16 January 2024 07:22
Emma Raducanu will be in action on the 1573 Arena show court following the men’s singles match between American Mackenzie McDonald and the Chinese qualifier Juncheng Shang. After losing the first set, McDonald has hit back to lead 2-1, and we’ve just started the fourth set.
Raducanu could be about an hour away, unless we go to a fifth.
Jamie Braidwood16 January 2024 07:11
Draper looks to be ok – he’s talking to some medical staff courtside after taking a seat with his top off and has now walked off the court.
The 22-year-old looks set to face American Tommy Paul in the second round, in a rematch of their clash at the ASB Classic in Auckland last week.
Jamie Braidwood16 January 2024 06:52
He did – Jack Draper, immediately after beating Marcos Giron in five sets, runs off court and throws up.
Jamie Braidwood16 January 2024 06:49