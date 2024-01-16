Novak Djokovic struggles in cricket match against Shane Warne’s son at Australian Open

The Australian Open continues as Emma Raducanu returns to the grand slam stage after an eight-month injury absence and Carlos Alcaraz also makes a Melbourne comeback.

Raducanu missed the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open last season after undergoing three surgeries on both wrists and her left ankle, but returned to the court last week and looked impressive despite her defeat to Elina Svitolina in Auckland.

The 21-year-old was in a positive mood ahead of her return to the Australian Open and takes a player in Rogers who was also sidelined by injury last season. The American, who Raducanu beat on her way to winning the US Open in 2021, has not played since Wimbledon.

Raducanu will be hoping to build on a successful day for the British players in Melbourne. Cameron Norrie had no problems as he cruised past Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets, while Katie Boulter advanced to the second round for the first time since 2019 with a 7-5 7-6 win over Yuan Yue.

Elsewhere, Jack Draper battled the instense Melbourne heat as he came from behind to beat Marcos Giron in five sets, before immediately throwing up in a courtside bin. Dan Evans will hope to join him in the second round and set up a clash against Alcaraz as he takes on Lorenzo Sonego.

Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below