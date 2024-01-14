Novak Djokovic struggles in cricket match against Shane Warne’s son at Australian Open
The Australian Open is underway with defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka headlining the action on the opening night on the Rod Laver Arena.
Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open last year after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final and the 36-year-old will be aiming to challenge for the ‘golden slam’ of all four majors and the Olympic gold medal this season.
The World No 1 will begin his Australian Open defence against a qualifier, the 18-year-old Croatian Dino Prizmic, who has the mighty task of attempting to beat a player in Djokovic who has not lost in Melbourne since 2018.
Sabalenka, meanwhile, won her first grand slam title when she defeated Elena Rybakina to win the Australian Open last year. The Belarusian, who is seeded second, behind Iga Swiatek, for her Australian Open defence, also opens her tournament against an 18-year-old qualifier in Germany’s Ella Seidel.
Britain’s Jodie Burrage was unable to build on a good start as her Australian Open debut ended with a first-round loss to German Tamara Korpatsch, however, with the British number two losing the last seven games in a 2-6 6-3 6-0 defeat.
Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below
Australian Open LIVE – Djokovic vs Prizmic
Djokovic 6-2 6-7 6-3 5-4 Prizmic
Djokovic gets to 0-40 on the Prizmic serve but the Croatian saves them all! He’s started to stretch out his leg, though, as the cramps finally arrive. Can he hold on for one more game?
Another match point saved by Prizmic! This time behind a booming serve out wide to the Djokovic backhand.
And Prizmic holds on behind the second serve! After saving four match points, the 18-year-old gets away with the hold.
Unbelievably, this is going to be the LONGEST first-round match Novak Djokovic has ever played at a grand slam – and the 24-time champion has played a lot of them. We’re coming up to four hours now.
Jamie Braidwood14 January 2024 12:09
Australian Open LIVE – Djokovic vs Prizmic
Djokovic 6-2 6-7 6-3 5-3 Prizmic*
Hmm, maybe not. Djokovic holds to love and digs out some strong serving with a final ace out wide. This has been a great test for Djokovic, though, and given he gets two rest days before playing his second-round match on Wednesday, the Serbian would maybe say that this has been the perfect test.
Jamie Braidwood14 January 2024 12:04
Australian Open LIVE – Djokovic vs Prizmic
*Djokovic 6-2 6-7 6-3 4-3 Prizmic
Tell you what, Prizmic has won three games in a row and will believe he is back in this as he hunts the break.
Approaching four hours now.
Jamie Braidwood14 January 2024 11:59
Australian Open LIVE – Djokovic vs Prizmic
Djokovic 6-2 6-7 6-3 4-2 Prizmic – Prizmic breaks!
Oh hello? After holding serve, Prizmic suddenly loosens up and takes on Djokovic stride for stride from the baseline and gets a look at two break points as Djokovic goes long.
Djokovic saves the first as he controls the point and steers the backhand into the far corner beyond Prizmic.
And then Prizmic clips the net tape to get the break! That’s one of the luckiest net tapes you will see all tournament – but it gets Prizmic back into the match!
This isn’t over just yet, it seems.
Jamie Braidwood14 January 2024 11:55
Australian Open LIVE – Djokovic vs Prizmic
Djokovic 6-2 6-7 6-3 4-0 Prizmic
The level from Djokovic is getting insane now. The 10-time champion lands an unbelievable slice volley at the net to stop the ball dead on Prizmic’s side.
Djokovic is cruising to the finish line.
Jamie Braidwood14 January 2024 11:43
Australian Open LIVE – Djokovic vs Prizmic
*Djokovic 6-2 6-7 6-3 3-0 Prizmic – Djokovic breaks again!
It’s been some effort from Dino Prizmic tonight but Djokovic finally has the match under control. The Croatian has nothing left and Djokovic gets the double break as a pick-up volley at the net fails to clear the tape.
What a show Prizmic has put on, though.
Jamie Braidwood14 January 2024 11:39
Australian Open LIVE – Djokovic vs Prizmic
Djokovic 6-2 6-7 6-3 2-0 Prizmic*
Prizmic has looked tired since the early stages of this match but Djokovic has drained the 18-year-old of the very last of his reserves, and now he looks pretty done. Djokovic consolidates the break and, somehow, is actually getting stronger the longer the match goes on.
Jamie Braidwood14 January 2024 11:36
Australian Open LIVE – Djokovic vs Prizmic
*Djokovic 6-2 6-7 6-3 1-0 Prizmic – Djokovic breaks!
Now can Prizmic go again and turn this into a classic? Djokovic will know a good start to this fourth set could put the 18-year-old away for good, and fights his way to deuce and Prizmic had found a brilliant forehand winner.
And now a volley into the net from Prizmic! That’s break point: and that is stupidly good from Djokovic, arrowing the forehands into the corners and sending Prizmic into a spin at the back of the court.
It’s brilliant defence, but Prizmic is left to go for a hail-mary of a backhand pass down the line – it’s wide and Djokovic gets the break to start the fourth set.
That could be the start of the end.
Jamie Braidwood14 January 2024 11:30
Australian Open LIVE – Djokovic vs Prizmic
Djokovic 6-2 6-7 6-3 Prizmic* – Djokovic wins the set!
This match… every time you think Djokovic is clear, Prizmic comes again. The 18-year-old gets to 0-30 against the Djokovic serve but it only goes to provoke the best of the champion, a thundering backhand down the line forcing Prizmic to lose his balance at the back of the court.
30-30, and still a chance: but this time Djokovic goes low and drops Prizmic with an angled slice.
Set point: another huge forehand down the line from Djokovic and as Prizmic loses control of the return, Djokovic lets out a mighty roar of celebration.
From a break down, Djokovic wins four games in a row to deny Prizmic and take the third set! Just as that was turning into a tricky point in the match, Djokovic closed the door.
But still, a 71-MINUTE third set brings up three hours on court so far. It’s been utterly thrilling but Djokovic, at 36, is still the hardest player in the world to break down.
Jamie Braidwood14 January 2024 11:17
Australian Open LIVE – Djokovic vs Prizmic
Djokovic 6-2 6-7 5-3 Prizmic* – Djokovic breaks!
Has the momentum turned again?! Djokovic saps Prizmic’s energy and sucks the life out of his oppponent from 30-0 down. Giving nothing away, Djokovic forces Prizmic into successive errors and then, on break point, unleashes his biggest forehand of the match. Prizmic can’t respond and Djokovic gets a second break in a row to take charge of this third set.
The champion points to his ear and the Rod Laver crowd responds.
Jamie Braidwood14 January 2024 11:12