CANBERRA, Australia — A wait of 45 years ended when a group of Olympians who defied pressure to boycott the 1980 Moscow Games were recognized in the Australian Parliament on Wednesday for their contribution to sports.

Australian Olympic Committee president Ian Chesterman said the recognition acknowledged “the courage and resilience of the Olympians who faced intense public pressure not to compete and the enduring hurt and pain many of them still feel.”

“In many ways, this recognition will be the welcome home celebration the athletes never got,” Chesterman said. “Instead of the celebrations our Olympians normally arrive home to, they endured threats, feelings of shame, public condemnation and arrived home to silence.”

In 1980, the government pressured the Australian Olympic federation to join the U.S.-led boycott of the Moscow Olympics following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

But 121 Australians went to Moscow to compete at the Games, and the team won nine medals, including two gold. Because some of Australia’s sports federations abided by the government boycott, at least 62 athletes didn’t get the opportunity to compete in Moscow. Of those, 17 never became an Olympian.

“The whole saga was a disastrous and divisive collision of sport and politics, and it put our athletes, sports and officials in the worst possible position,” Chesterman said. “But they fulfilled their dream in attending the Games and, in doing so, maintained Australia’s representation at the Olympics. Because of them, we are one of only two countries, along with Greece, to have sent athletes to every summer edition.”

Swimmer Michelle Ford won the women’s 800-meter freestyle, and the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay team also won gold.

Ford, who turned 18 during the Moscow Games, has been part of a group long seeking formal acknowledgement from the government.

“We were preparing to represent our country at the Olympic Games, the world’s greatest sporting event, but instead of support we were met with hostility and abuse,” Ford said in a statement ahead of the ceremony. “We were branded traitors, vilified, shamed and ridiculed. I even received a death threat.

“When the time came time to depart, we were forced to sneak out of the country to avoid media and protestors,” she added. “The memories of that time remain tainted by the pain and anguish we experienced and have carried with us for 45 years.”

Max Metzker, a swimmer who won bronze in Moscow, said the mental toll on the athletes “has continued to linger for decades.”

“Our hope,” he said, “is that the recognition today helps heal those mental scars.”

Ron McKeon, who competed in swimming at the 1980 Games, attended the ceremony in the national capital, Canberra, along with his daughter Emma McKeon — Australia’s most decorated Olympian with 14 medals before she retired last year — and son David McKeon, who swam at the 2012 Olympics in London.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday acknowledged the Olympic participation of the athletes and their emotional pain.

“When you choose to wear the green and gold, you should draw strength from knowing that the whole nation is with you,” Albanese told Parliament. “Yet the returning athletes were met only by cold silence or cruel comments.

“Today, we fix that. You have earned your place in the history of the Games and our nation.”