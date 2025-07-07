A jury in Australia on Monday found a woman guilty of murdering her estranged husband’s parents and aunt using poisonous mushroom-laced beef Wellington, its verdict capping weeks of courtroom depositions in a case that has gripped the country and made headlines worldwide.

Erin Patterson, the convict, had denied the charges, and her defence team had called the deaths a “terrible accident”.

Here is all you need to know:

What happened?

On July 29, 2023, Patterson hosted her former in-laws for lunch at her home in Leongatha, a town 135km (84 miles) southeast of Melbourne, in the southeastern Australian state of Victoria.

Her guests included her mother-in-law, Gail Patterson; father-in-law, Donald Patterson; Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson; and Heather’s husband, Ian Wilkinson. Her estranged husband, Simon Patterson, declined the invitation.

Patterson, now 50 years old, served her guests individual beef Wellingtons, a baked steak dish where beef tenderloin is wrapped in a mushroom paste and puff pastry, with mashed potato and green beans on the side. Patterson ate beef Wellington, too.

All four of the guests fell sick within hours of eating the meal and were hospitalised. Gail, Donald, and Heather passed away, while Ian survived after spending weeks in an induced coma. Gail and Donald were both aged 70 at the time of their deaths, while Heather was 66 years old. Patterson’s lawyers argued that she also fell sick after lunch and presented her medical test results as evidence. It was later found out that the Wellingtons were laced with poisonous death cap mushrooms.

Prosecutors said Patterson was separated from Simon, but the two had remained amicable afterwards. Patterson had two children with Simon, who were also present at the house during the lunch, but did not eat the Wellingtons.

Patterson was arrested in November 2023 and has been in custody ever since. She was charged with the murders of Gail, Donald and Heather, alongside the attempted murder of Ian. These charges carry a life sentence.

What did the jury announce, and what about sentencing?

The jury had been sequestered last week, as they discussed and deliberated on a decision. On Monday morning, it became clear that they had arrived at a verdict:

Guilty, on the three charges of murder, pertaining to the three people killed.

Guilty, on the charge of attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson.

The judge did not announce a sentencing date. That will be the next stage in the legal proceedings.

What are death cap mushrooms?

Amanita phalloides, commonly known as death caps, are the deadliest mushroom species for humans. The mushrooms are small, plain and yellow or brown, appearing like several other nonpoisonous or edible mushroom species. While the species is native to Europe, these mushrooms are also found in North America and Australia, typically growing under oak trees.

They contain toxins which inhibit DNA production, leading to kidney and liver failure. If an individual consumes these mushrooms, initial symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea start appearing within six to 12 hours.

All parts of the mushrooms are poisonous, and cutting or cooking them does not rid them of the toxins. One mushroom is enough to kill an adult.

What happened during the trial?

The jury trial opened on April 29 this year at Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court, located in the former coal-mining town of Morwell in Victoria. Justice Christopher Beale is presiding over the case. Relatives and friends of Patterson testified during the trial.

Prosecution

The prosecution is led by Nanette Rogers, an advocate who has accused Patterson of foraging the poisonous mushrooms, using a kitchen scale to weigh out the fatal dose and adding them to her guests’ beef Wellingtons and not her own. Rogers has also pointed to how Patterson lied to the police when she was asked whether she foraged mushrooms or owned a food dehydrator.

The police found a food dehydrator in a landfill near Patterson’s house, in which traces of death cap mushrooms were found.

The prosecution also found that Patterson had looked at a website listing locations of death cap mushrooms.

Ian’s testimony

The sole survivor of the incident, Ian, testified on the sixth day of the trial.

Ian, a 71-year-old church pastor, told the trial that on the day of the lunch, Patterson seemed “reluctant” to let her guests go inside her pantry. “Both Heather and Gail were offering to help plate up the food. The offer was rejected and Erin plated,” Ian said.

Ian said he and his wife experienced vomiting and diarrhoea that night, but they dismissed the symptoms as gastroenteritis.

Defence

Patterson’s defence is led by barrister Colin Mandy, who told the trial that Patterson had no intention to kill her guests. However, the defence has not denied that there were death caps in the meals.

Mandy said Patterson panicked and lied about foraging mushrooms to the police. “She panicked when confronted with the terrible possibility, the terrible realisation, that her actions had caused the illness of people she liked,” he said.

He also added that Patterson fell sick from the same meal and did not fake her symptoms, something the prosecution alleges. Mandy told the trial, “She was not as sick as the other lunch guests, nor did she represent she was.” He added that blood test results show indicators of sickness “that can’t be faked”, such as low potassium levels and elevated haemoglobin.

Patterson also revealed that she ate a smaller portion of the meal at lunch and binged on an orange cake that Gail Patterson had brought to share, after the guests left. Patterson testified that after eating about two-thirds of the cake, she threw up, which, if true, might explain why her body had lower levels of toxins from the beef Wellington than the others.

Since her arrest in November 2023, Patterson has maintained her innocence and has pleaded not guilty to all counts. She holds that the poisoning was a “terrible accident”.

Mandy told the trial that Patterson had developed an interest in foraging during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, and it was not unusual for her to gather knowledge about death cap mushrooms.

Motive

“You do not have to be satisfied what the motive was or even that there was one,” Rogers told the jury on April 30.

“The prosecution will not be suggesting that there was a particular motive to do what she did.”

Rogers also presented messages Patterson had sent to friends on Facebook, expressing frustration over her in-laws not getting involved in a child support dispute between her and Simon.

In December 2022, she wrote: “I’m sick of this s*** I want nothing to do with them. I thought his parents would want him to do the right thing but it seems their concern about not wanting to feel uncomfortable and not wanting to get involved in their sons personal matters are overriding that so f*** em.”

In another message, she wrote: “This family I swear to f****** god.”

When Mandy asked Patterson how she felt about these messages, she said: “I wish I’d never said it … I feel ashamed for saying it, and I wish the family didn’t have to hear that I said that. They didn’t deserve it.”

What do we know about the jury?

There were initially 15 jurors, but one of them was dismissed in May for discussing the case with friends and family. Justice Beale told the jurors to refrain from researching the case or discussing it outside the courtroom.

The 14-member jury was later reduced to 12 by ballot, which eventually returned the verdict.

On July 1, Justice Beale urged the jurors to put emotions and sympathy aside while returning the verdict.

“The issue is not whether she is in some sense responsible for the tragic consequences of the lunch, but whether the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that she is criminally responsible,” Beale said. “Emotions, such as prejudice and sympathy, must have no part to play in your decision.”