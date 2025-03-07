SYDNEY – Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday ruled out calling a national election for April on Sunday or Monday, as had been expected, so his government can focus on an approaching cyclone in Queensland state.

A national election must be held by mid-May, and had been expected for April so the government could avoid delivering a national budget forecast to show a deficit.

“It is our intention to serve full term,” Albanese said in a television interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Friday evening.

The preparation work had been done to deliver a budget on March 25, he said.

Australia ordered thousands of people in its eastern regions to evacuate before Tropical Cyclone Alfred makes landfall on Saturday, as the storm brought heavy rain, huge waves and strong winds that cut off power, swamped beaches and shut airports.

“I have no intention of doing anything that distracts from what we need to do. And what we need to do is to look after each other at this difficult time,” Albanese added. REUTERS

