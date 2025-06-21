A new reality TV competition is putting the spotlight on one of the most fascinating human bonds, that of identical twins. “Australia’s Most Identical”, a series set to premiere on Channel 9 and 9Now on June 24, dives deep into the unique lives, quirks, and connections shared by some of the country’s most genetically alike siblings.

The show, hosted by popular presenter Scott Cam, brings together twenty pairs of identical twins from across Australia. These twins will compete in a series of fun, emotional, and revealing challenges that test how alike they look and how closely they think, act, and live.

But this is more than a typical talent or beauty contest. “Australia’s Most Identical” blends science, psychology, and entertainment to examine what makes twins so special.

Through various tasks and interviews, the show explores themes like shared intuition, mirrored movements, and even whether some twins can sense each other’s emotions from afar. It’s a light-hearted yet insightful look at the invisible thread that often binds twins more deeply than anyone else.

With the available details, it can be expected that storytelling and scientific curiosity will centre around it. Contestants share personal experiences, from growing up as “mirror images” to carving out individual identities in a world that often sees them as one.

Audiences will also hear from twin experts and researchers who help unpack the biological and emotional dynamics that make twin relationships so unique.

When and where to watch Australia’s Most Identical?

“Australia’s Most Identical” airs Tuesday, June 24 at 7:00 PM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) on Channel 9 and will be available for streaming on 9Now.