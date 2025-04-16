(Reuters) – Australian oil and gas producer Santos posted a 7% fall in first-quarter sales revenue on Thursday, hurt by lower crude sales volumes and weak realised prices for domestic gas and oil-linked LNG sales contracts.

The country’s second-largest independent gas producer said sales revenue for the three months ended March 31 came in at $1.29 billion, missing a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.

It reported $1.40 billion in sales revenue a year ago.

(Reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao & Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; editing by Alan Barona)