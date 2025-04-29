A California human trafficking bill to combat child sex trafficking is being gutted with the reluctant agreement of the bill’s author to remove a provision that targets consumers in an effort to get the legislation passed.

State Assemblywoman Maggy Krell, a Democrat, agreed to remove a clause from Assembly Bill 379 that states buyers of 16 and 17-year-olds for sex would face felony charges, leaving the solicitation of those minors by adults to be treated as a misdemeanor.

“In order to get a hearing on the bill, we were forced to remove the piece of the bill that ensures the crime of purchasing a minor for sex applies in all cases where the victim is under the age of 18,” Krell told Fox News Digital.

“I wholeheartedly disagree with that amendment,” she added. “This has been my life’s work and I will continue to partner with sex trafficking survivors and law enforcement to ensure all minors are protected from the horrors of sex trafficking.”

Krell noted that the bill still criminalizes “the creeps who are loitering to buy teenagers for sex and sets up a fund to help victims. Those will be powerful tools in the fight against sex trafficking — it’s a good start.”

California Assembly Republicans quickly criticized Democrats over the change.

“Why are some @AssemblyDems planning to cut felony charges for adults who buy 16- and 17-year-olds for sex?,” California Assembly Republicans posted on X. “There are no excuses. Protect the kids. Not the predators.”

Earlier, media reports stated that lawmakers wanted to hold off on the bill and possibly hold information hearings on the issue in the fall.

The bill came together after older teens were left out of a state law that went into effect this year that makes it a felony to purchase a child, ages 15 and younger for sex. Last year, California State Sen. Shannon Grove authored a bill that made it illegal to buy minors for sex, but it excluded 16 and 17 year-olds.

Currently, traffickers, not the buyers, face the harshest consequences when convicted of trafficking anyone under 18.

AB 379 faced a key deadline this Friday and was dropped from the Public Safety Committee agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

State Rep. David Tangipa, a Republican, said the move was a way to kill a bill that lawmakers don’t want to be heard. If Krell didn’t want to accept the amendment, then the committee chair, Rep. Nick Schultz, would have discretion over whether the legislation should be heard, Tangipa said.

“Apparently, what they want to do is remove the 16 and 17-year-old portion of the bill and then just increase penalties and fines,” Tangipa, who has a relative who was previously trafficked, told Fox News Digital. “What that actually sounds like is just California participating in the prostitution and the trafficking themselves.”

Fox News has reached out to Schultz’s office and the state Democrats.

In a post on X, the California Republican Party criticized the state Democratic Party, saying that it was “sad and disgusting that this is even a debate over at the pro-criminal” Democrats.