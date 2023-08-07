Authorities on Monday were trying to discern how two helicopters battling a small fire in Riverside County collided, leaving three people dead.

The two choppers struck each other around 7:05 p.m. Sunday near Cabazon, with one crashing and the other landing safely. The incident marks a rare instance in which the aviation battle of a California wildfire resulted in a midair crash.

The three people killed in the crash were identified as California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, 46, Cal Fire Capt. Tim Rodriguez, 44, and contract pilot Tony Sousa, 55.

The aircraft that crashed was a Bell helicopter responsible for observation and coordination, officials said. The second helicopter — a Sikorsky S-64, also called a Skycrane — was able to make a safe landing with two people on board.

Cal Fire Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, shown at the unveiling of a S70i Cal Fire Hawk helicopter at Hemet Ryan Air Attack Base, was among those killed in Sunday night’s collision. (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Facebook page)

While firefighting aircraft have been involved in crashes in the past — including incidents in 2022, 2020, 2014 and 2008 — experts said the midair collision of two helicopters is highly unusual.

Aircraft usually follow very prescribed paths into fires that are set by incident commanders on the ground, said Robert Ditchey, an aviation expert who reviewed the crash Monday. It was likely that one of the choppers was in the wrong place at the wrong time, he said.

“This is clearly a failure of command and control to have two airplanes in the vicinity of the fire at the same time,” he said. “Somebody really screwed up.”

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were expected to arrive Monday afternoon to document evidence at the scene and examine the aircraft. The investigation also will examine radar data, weather, maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records, spokesperson Jennifer Gabris said.

“At this early stage of an investigation, NTSB does not state a cause but will provide factual information when available,” Gabris said. A preliminary report is likely within 15 days, but the full investigation could take one to two years to complete.

Nick Schuler, deputy director of communications and emergency incident awareness with Cal Fire, said he “couldn’t even begin to speculate what caused [the collision] to occur.”

Ditchey said it was likely that the Bell chopper was not in the proper position.

“I’m guessing that the pilot of the Sikorsky Skycrane was focused on the fire to make the run in. He or she was not looking for any other aircraft in the area because that’s normally a highly coordinated thing,” he said. “You wouldn’t expect the Sikorsky to be looking around to see if there’s another airplane on that very critical path.”

However, he said he did not think the pilots were to blame.

“This should never happen because nobody should be there without the specific approval of the fire control chief,” Ditchey said. “This is a command and control problem, in my opinion.”

For that reason, the NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration investigations will likely focus on the ground command center, he said. He added that visibility did not seem to be an issue as the crash happened during daylight hours in apparently clear conditions, and mechanical failure did not seem likely.

Skies were mostly clear Sunday evening, with no visibility restrictions around the time of the crash, the National Weather Service said Monday. Winds were blowing out of the south and southwest about 15 to 20 mph.

The crash occurred not long after Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department were dispatched to a reported structure fire around 6 p.m. Sunday near Broadway Street and Esparanza Avenue in Cabazon, according to David Fulcher, Cal Fire’s southern region chief.

A full wildland fire response team, including fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, was dispatched to the scene because the fire — dubbed the Broadway fire — was reported to have spread to vegetation, Fulcher said.

The crash ignited a separate 4-acre blaze, called the Bonita fire, which was extinguished, Fulcher said. He did not elaborate on the type of fuel that caught fire but described it as “the typical grass and vegetation in the Cabazon area.”

While such a robust response to a wildfire is not uncommon, Ditchey said the amount of aircraft seemed like a lot for a small blaze, and it may reflect a heightened concern about what was in the fire’s path. Satellite imagery of the area shows a skate park, an elementary school and nearby homes.

Officials said the helicopters involved were among 24 exclusive aircraft secured by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this year to help bolster Cal Fire’s fleet. The aircraft were contracted for a period of 90 to 120 days.

“These aircraft have been strategically located in communities across California and will be pre-positioned to meet the needs of potential fire activity throughout the state,” the agency said in a July 1 news release about the program, which was funded as part of a $72-million investment from the governor to enhance firefighting response.

Cal Fire has the largest civil aerial firefighting fleet in the world, including more than 60 fixed and rotary-wing aircraft.

In a statement Monday, Newsom said flags at the state Capitol would be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims.

“On behalf of all Californians, our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the loved ones, friends and Cal Fire colleagues mourning the loss of Assistant Chief Bischof, Fire Captain Rodriguez and Pilot Sousa,” Newsom said. “This terrible tragedy is a reminder of the dangers our courageous firefighters face daily while working to keep our communities safe. We owe them our deepest respect and gratitude and will always honor their bravery and sacrifices.”

Bischof, who was only recently promoted to be an assistant fire chief in Riverside County, had spent years in planes and helicopters directing aerial attacks of fires. He routinely posted photos from high above blazes.

Rodriguez was a fire captain with Hemet Ryan Air Attack Base. He had a wife and children, according to a family member who asked not to be identified.

“His life was firefighting,” the family member said. “He loved doing it, and he loved training and training people.”

Fewer details were known about Sousa, but a union known as Storey County Professional Fire Fighters posted on Facebook that he was among the victims.

“Everyone in the fire service knows the dangers, but all accept the risk, as we all want to help others in their time of need,” the post said.

Schuler, of Cal Fire, said firefighting flights are standard procedure for the agency, which dropped more than 15 million gallons of water and 9 million gallons of retardant over wildfires in 2022 alone.

“This is something we do every single day, and our pilots are highly proficient,” he said. “Our folks are world-renowned aviators. Obviously, it’s a tragic loss.”

In 2014, a Cal Fire air tanker crashed while battling the Dog Rock fire near Yosemite National Park, killing the pilot. In 2008, a Sikorsky firefighting helicopter operated by the U.S. Forest Service collided with trees and terrain during takeoff near Weaverville, killing nine and seriously injuring four others.

In 2020, the pilot of a UH-1 helicopter died on a water-dropping mission while battling the 1,500-acre Hills fire in Fresno County. And in 2022, a helicopter assisting with firefighting operations in the Fairview fire near Hemet crashed while attempting to land at the Banning Airport, injuring the pilot and two others.

But Schuler said he could not recall any similar incidents involving two aircraft colliding.

“It’s so, so rare that these things occur,” he said.