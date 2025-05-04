Authorities were searching Saturday for a kayaker who fell into the water along the American River near Auburn, Calif., the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The missing man was on a kayak with another man when their vessel capsized Friday evening in fast-running water beneath the No Hands Bridge near Auburn, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The other man reached nearby rocks and safely made it back to shore, the Sheriff’s Office said. The missing man wasn’t identified, and officials said it wasn’t known whether he might still be alive.

“It’s tough to say,” said Elise Soviar, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. “You never want to give up hope until you know.”

Authorities started to search for the missing kayaker on Friday. A dive team also went out on the water on Saturday morning, she said.

While the river might look inviting during a sunny day, authorities say people should avoid going into the water during this time of year.

“The water is very, very swift and it’s very, very cold because it’s coming from the mountains and this is a known dangerous portion of the American River,” she said.

The Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit on the search. State Parks, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol also offered assistance, according to a social media post from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.