



4. Tesla discounts Model S by $30,000, and Model X by $41,000 In an attempt to pump up sales volume and hang on to market share, Tesla’s been cutting its new-car prices throughout 2023. On this day back in September, we saw some truly eye-popping cuts to the more expensive Models S and X, designed to bring them under the price caps for the federal EV tax credit. 5. Thieves are now stealing cars via a headlight ‘CAN injection’ Car thefts have been a theme this year, especially involving Hyundais and Kias. Thanks, TikTok. And remember that poor guy who unwittingly paid $75,000 for a Bronco that had been stolen right off a Ford factory lot? Here’s a deep dive explaining a complex, hard-to-defend-against method thieves can use to make off with any car on the road.

6. Porsche launches a sleek, $590,000 speedboat with electric Macan power OK, so it can only spend an hour on the water before having to take a charge. But just look at it! 7. 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat tune turns into a $36,000 repair bill Thinking of doing an aftermarket tune? Be sure you gain a thorough understanding of the warranty ramifications. Here’s a cautionary tale, especially if you’re driving a Dodge. 8. Used car brands that have lost the most value in 2023 Teslas end the year as much more affordable new car purchases, but those who already owned one have to be pretty cheesed about the way new-Tesla price cuts have devalued their used cars. 9. These trendy custom California license plates are illegal Another cautionary tale. Sure, these may look good, but a state trooper is bound to disagree. Another dubious accessorizing trend: Car owners putting bling on their steering wheels that could be propelled into their faces in the event of a crash. 10. Empty Carvana vending machine in Denver a billboard for company troubles This was way back in January, but it foretold a strange year for Carvana finances. 11. Toyota RAV4 and Camry redesigns reportedly debuting in 2024 The RAV4 is the best-selling non-truck vehicle in America, and the Camry is very popular despite being a sedan, so even a hint of updated models moved the needle with readers. While we’re still waiting on that potential new or revised RAV4, a new(ish) Camry was in fact revealed for 2025. It’s pictured above. While you’re waiting for those to come along, here are buying guides for the 2024 Toyota RAV4, and 2024 Toyota Camry. 12. These are the cars most likely to make it to 250,000 miles And by cars, we mostly mean pickup trucks. And/or Toyotas. 13. Texas meteorologist gets road rage sucker-punched on dash cam We had many stories this year of drivers behaving badly. Let’s all resolve to do better in 2024. 14. We charged a non-Tesla at a Supercharger. Here’s how it went EVs of all kinds will soon be able to belly up to a Supercharger. Zac Palmer took a road trip to New York to give it a try in a Kia EV6. 15. It’s the perfect time for a Corvette sub-brand, because the true Corvette is dead Longtime auto journalist Jonathon Ramsey has plenty of opinions. Here’s one: The C8 isn’t a Corvette. 16. 2024 Nissan GT-R gets most dramatic upgrade in 7 years with new look and aero The GT-R’s been stomping around since 2009, but we still love it. Like “Godzilla Minus One,” what’s old is new again. 17. Watch as 77-year-old man flips his Camry inside an automatic carwash An apparent pedal mixup. Even famous actors were vulnerable to unintended acceleration this year. 18. What is the fastest car in the world in 2023? Koenigseggs and Bugattis aren’t the only cars that can do it. 19. Teslas are so expensive to repair, insurers are writing them off An eye-opener for prospective buyers. Of more than 120 Model Ys that were totaled after collisions, then listed at auction in December and early January, the vast majority had fewer than 10,000 miles on the odometer. 20. Watch a speeding Dodge Charger go airborne, get hit by a bus midair, destroy a restaurant This video post was our most read for days. Other outstanding journeys by air this year included the tumbling Town Car, the Tesla Model X that flew over an entire swimming pool, and the Kia Soul that soared with the angels in Los Angeles.