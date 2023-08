Paige Hodder has joined Automotive News as a reporter covering auto retail, with a focus on finance and insurance.

Hodder, 22, covered general automotive industry topics as an intern for Automotive News. Before that, she interned as a general assignment reporter for the Mackinac Island Town Crier in Michigan.

Hodder is an alumna of the University of Michigan’s College of Literature, Science and the Arts. While there, she was editor in chief of The Michigan Daily college newspaper.