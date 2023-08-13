The 2023 Automotive News PACE Award finalists and their innovations are:

Apex.AI

Palo Alto, Calif.

Apex.Grace SDK

Aptiv

Troy, Mich.

Aptiv Rapid Power Reserve

Aspen Aerogels

Northborough, Mass.

PyroThin advanced thermal barriers

Autoneum

Novi, Mich.

Re-Liner wheelhouse outer liner made of recycled bumpers from end-of-life cars

BlackBerry QNX

Waterloo, Ontario

BlackBerry IVY

Carbon Revolution

Waurn Ponds, Australia

Carbon fiber automotive wheels

Chamberlain Group

Oak Brook, Ill.

Vehicle-embedded myQ Connected Garage

Continental

Hannover, Germany

Benova Eco Protect

Dana Inc.

Maumee, Ohio

Multi-mode, electro-mechanical infinitely variable transmission

DriveU.auto

Ra’anana, Israel

Autonomous vehicle teleoperation connectivity platform

Dürr Systems Inc.

Southfield, Mich.

EcoInCure — painted vehicle curing from the inside

Faurecia

Auburn Hills, Mich.

Immersive display

Forvia

Auburn Hills, Mich.

All-in-one seating

Gentex

Zeeland, Mich.

Gentex mirror-integrated digital video recorder

Gentherm Inc.

Northville, Mich.

ClimateSense personalized micro-climate solution

Lear Corp.

Southfield, Mich.

ReNewKnitTM – sustainable composite material for interiors

Magna

Newmarket, Ontario

Integrated driver & occupant monitoring system

Magna

Troy, Mich.

Thermoplastic swing doors

Marelli

Tolmezzo, Italy

Laser wire rear lamp

Marelli

Bologna, Italy

Vehicle domain control module

MCi, A Flex Co.

Farmington Hills, Mich.

Combi drive actuator

Nemak

Bielsko-Biala, Poland

Innovative sustainable material card for lightweight HPDC cast product

Schaeffler Group

Bavaria, Germany

Schaeffler eRocker system: electromechanical valve deactivation

Sensata Technologies

Changzhou, China

Fuel cell vehicle antifreeze pressure sensor

Sensata Technologies

Hengelo, Netherlands

GigaFuse – high voltage passive/active fast disconnect

Stanadyne

Changshu City, China

Stanadyne two-piston diesel common rail fuel pump

UVeye

Teaneck, N.J.

UVeye

Valeo Detection Systems

Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany

Valeo 3rd generation LiDAR perception system

Valeo Vision

Bobigny, France

Thin bilite module

Visteon

Van Buren Township, Mich.

Motorcycle integrated cockpit domain controller

Visteon

Van Buren Township, Mich.

smartBMS

Yazaki Corp.

Susono City, Japan

Increased safety, reliability and longevity of electric contact points in EV

Yazaki Corp.

Susono City, Japan

FPC busbar module

ZF Group

Stemwede, Germany

cubiX vehicle motion control software system