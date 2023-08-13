The 2023 Automotive News PACE Award finalists and their innovations are:
Apex.AI
Palo Alto, Calif.
Apex.Grace SDK
Aptiv
Troy, Mich.
Aptiv Rapid Power Reserve
Aspen Aerogels
Northborough, Mass.
PyroThin advanced thermal barriers
Autoneum
Novi, Mich.
Re-Liner wheelhouse outer liner made of recycled bumpers from end-of-life cars
BlackBerry QNX
Waterloo, Ontario
BlackBerry IVY
Carbon Revolution
Waurn Ponds, Australia
Carbon fiber automotive wheels
Chamberlain Group
Oak Brook, Ill.
Vehicle-embedded myQ Connected Garage
Continental
Hannover, Germany
Benova Eco Protect
Dana Inc.
Maumee, Ohio
Multi-mode, electro-mechanical infinitely variable transmission
DriveU.auto
Ra’anana, Israel
Autonomous vehicle teleoperation connectivity platform
Dürr Systems Inc.
Southfield, Mich.
EcoInCure — painted vehicle curing from the inside
Faurecia
Auburn Hills, Mich.
Immersive display
Forvia
Auburn Hills, Mich.
All-in-one seating
Gentex
Zeeland, Mich.
Gentex mirror-integrated digital video recorder
Gentherm Inc.
Northville, Mich.
ClimateSense personalized micro-climate solution
Lear Corp.
Southfield, Mich.
ReNewKnitTM – sustainable composite material for interiors
Magna
Newmarket, Ontario
Integrated driver & occupant monitoring system
Magna
Troy, Mich.
Thermoplastic swing doors
Marelli
Tolmezzo, Italy
Laser wire rear lamp
Marelli
Bologna, Italy
Vehicle domain control module
MCi, A Flex Co.
Farmington Hills, Mich.
Combi drive actuator
Nemak
Bielsko-Biala, Poland
Innovative sustainable material card for lightweight HPDC cast product
Schaeffler Group
Bavaria, Germany
Schaeffler eRocker system: electromechanical valve deactivation
Sensata Technologies
Changzhou, China
Fuel cell vehicle antifreeze pressure sensor
Sensata Technologies
Hengelo, Netherlands
GigaFuse – high voltage passive/active fast disconnect
Stanadyne
Changshu City, China
Stanadyne two-piston diesel common rail fuel pump
UVeye
Teaneck, N.J.
UVeye
Valeo Detection Systems
Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany
Valeo 3rd generation LiDAR perception system
Valeo Vision
Bobigny, France
Thin bilite module
Visteon
Van Buren Township, Mich.
Motorcycle integrated cockpit domain controller
Visteon
Van Buren Township, Mich.
smartBMS
Yazaki Corp.
Susono City, Japan
Increased safety, reliability and longevity of electric contact points in EV
Yazaki Corp.
Susono City, Japan
FPC busbar module
ZF Group
Stemwede, Germany
cubiX vehicle motion control software system