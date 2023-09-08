To sell or stay and grow remain constants in conversations involving dealership consolidation. Last month, we invited dealers to submit their succession stories, or reasons for deciding to exit auto retail, for consideration in a future feature.

Automotive News is committed to covering the active dealership buy-sell market, in which we continue to see many larger groups in acquisitive mode and some dealers opting to retire.

I mark my one-year anniversary at Automotive News on Oct. 3. One of my favorite parts of covering dealership transactions is learning about the storied histories of many generational dealership businesses.

We want to hear more from dealers facing these decisions. We’ve extended the submission deadline to Sept. 29 for dealers to share more about their own succession planning. Information can be submitted here.

Please view the attached video for more information. We look forward to hearing from you.

— Julie Walker