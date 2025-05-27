Image source: The Motley Fool.
DATE
Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 10 a.m. ET
CALL PARTICIPANTS
Chief Financial Officer — Jamere Jackson
Need a quote from one of our analysts? Email [email protected]
TAKEAWAYS
Inflation Rate: Chief Financial Officer Jackson reported inflation was “roughly flat” year-over-year, with about 1% this quarter.
Forward Inflation Guidance: Management expects inflation to normalize to a “low single digit growth rate” and move “into that three percent range over time.”
LIFO Accounting Impact: Jackson stated, “it does play through our LIFO calculation, and we would be charged to the P&L,” but confirmed, “there’s no specific charges today.”
Cost Pass-Through: Jackson said, “we believe our pricing capabilities and our competitive environment will allow us to pass those costs through,” minimizing future P&L impact from rising inflation.
SUMMARY
AutoZone, Inc. (AZO -3.67%) management described current inflation as stable, with no LIFO-driven charges affecting financials this quarter. The company outlined expectations for inflation to trend toward 3% over time and emphasized confidence in its ability to offset future cost increases through pricing strategies.
Jackson explained that if inflation accelerates, it will impact the income statement via LIFO, but reiterated there are “no specific charges today.”
INDUSTRY GLOSSARY
LIFO: Last-In, First-Out; an accounting inventory method where the most recently acquired items are expensed first, affecting reported cost of goods sold and earnings during periods of price changes.
Full Conference Call Transcript
Jamere Jackson: Yeah, sure. So, you know, on a year over year basis, as we said, inflation’s been roughly flat. What we expect is more of a low single digit growth rate over time, which we think is more normalized. We saw about one percent this quarter, but again, we see that moving into that three percent range over time. And keep in mind that when inflation kicks in, you know, it does play through our LIFO calculation, and we would be charged to the P&L. Although there’s no specific charges today, if we start to see that inflation ramp, we will see charges in the out quarters.
But, you know, what we’ve said before is we believe our pricing capabilities and our competitive environment will allow us to pass those costs through. So we’re not particularly concerned about the impact on our P&L at the moment.
Zachary Fadem: Got it. Thank you very much.
This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. Parts of this article were created using Large Language Models (LLMs) based on The Motley Fool’s insights and investing approach. It has been reviewed by our AI quality control systems. Since LLMs cannot (currently) own stocks, it has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.
The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.