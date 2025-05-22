Auxira Health, a virtual cardiology model, announced its official launch, with backing from MedStar Health and Abundant Venture Partners.

According to Auxira, the model uses a team of advanced practice providers (APPs), medical assistants and nurses working remotely to become an extension of an in-person cardiology staff.

Auxira selects and matches APPs with physicians who work collaboratively with a team to handle tasks and provide telehealth visits.

Auxira Health claims to alleviate the administrative burden on physicians by managing tasks like patient messaging, follow-ups and medication management.

The model was initially developed and utilized by MedStar Health as part of the company’s Connected Cardiology program.

MedStar Health then teamed up with Abundant Venture Partners and “layered in exclusive operational and strategic resources” from Studio Red, the American Heart Association Ventures incubator.

MedStar and Abundant Venture enhanced the model and brought it to market, with MedStar Health becoming an Auxira co-developer, anchor customer and strategic investor.

“Cardiology practices are under immense pressure to reach more patients with significantly limited resources,” Auxira Health cofounder and CEO Inna Plumb told MobiHealthNews.

“We created Auxira to help teams stay grounded in the clinical work that matters, by embedding trusted support directly into daily workflows and extending their capacity to care. It is a model built with and for physicians to meet today’s demand without compromising on quality or connection.”

THE LARGER TREND

In April, Reimagine Care joined forces with MedStar Health to integrate its on-demand oncology care platform into the health system’s cancer care delivery model and assist patients with transitioning from in-clinic care to the home.

Reimagine Care’s patient-centered model provides patients with customized all-inclusive care from their homes using technology, data insights and a multidisciplinary care team.

The partnership with Reimagine Care allows MedStar Health to extend its cancer care services beyond the clinic, including additional symptom management, remote patient monitoring and supportive care.

In 2024, MedStar Health partnered with DispatchHealth to bring acute care services to patients recently discharged from MedStar facilities in Washington, D.C.

The partnership focused on avoiding readmissions and visits, which typically occur 72 hours after discharge.

MedStar Health connected patients with DispatchHealth based on clinical needs and geographic information before their discharge. DispatchHealth provides medical treatments such as labs, EKGs, IV fluids and medications.

This week, Abundant Venture Partners launched the Abundant Platform aimed at helping startup companies partner with providers.

The platform is offered via the firm’s Venture Studio, which helps healthcare startups gain commercial traction, connect with target buyers, form partnerships and receive strategic operations support.

Abundant Venture Studio members have access to the Abundant Alliance, a network of health systems committed to development and investment and Abundant Venture funds, which back companies that have demonstrated their ability to solve problems for provider organizations.

According to the company, the platform is supported by 17 health provider companies, including ChristianaCare, Kettering Health, Medical University of South Carolina, Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, MedStar Health and Sharp HealthCare.