Earlier in the day, as many as 57 workers engaged in road construction got trapped under huge blocks of snow after a massive avalanche hit Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday. The construction workers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp were working in the border area of Mana village in Badrinath, officials said on Friday. The BRO is a road construction executive force that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. Personnel from ITBP and the Army are engaged in the rescue operation, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said. Police Headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharne said that 10 workers out of 57 workers have been rescued while the search for the others continues.

