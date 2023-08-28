The average child will go through 945 items of uniform during their school years. Their wardrobe will include 55 polo tops, 49 pairs of trousers, and 42 jumpers, from the ages of four to 16.

According to a poll of 1,300 parents, with children at school, they will also own 42 pairs of school shoes, go through 82 sets of socks, and wear 58 shirts – to name but a few.

As a result, the average mum and dad will put on 1,248 washes during this time, which will cost them £20.60 in energy bills during each academic year.

And those who own a tumble dryer will do 1,147 cycles, equating to an additional £45.45 in energy costs.

Combined, this will set back parents by £924.70 over 14 years of their child’s school life – based on current energy costs.

A spokesman for Utilita, which commissioned the survey, said: “Back to school is an expensive time for parents, but it doesn’t just stop once the new term has begun.

“Kids are constantly growing, and are also extremely good at wear and tear, so buying or replacing uniform is a constant cycle throughout the entire year – which takes a toll on finances and washing machines.”

It emerged 36 percent always buy their child a complete new uniform before the start of each school year – with 49 percent using high-street brands or supermarkets to do so.

However, 36 percent say they buy the majority of their kid’s clothes from the designated school uniform shop.