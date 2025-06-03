Alvarez/Getty Images

Retailers like Target and Walmart use AI to prevent stockouts and manage inventory.

AI systems can predict demand to help improve inventory accuracy and availability.

This article is part of “How AI Is Changing Everything: Supply Chain,” a series on innovations in logistics.

The adage “too much, too little, just right” isn’t just for Goldilocks and her porridge. Balance is also critical in inventory management, the part of the supply chain responsible for analyzing what consumers will buy and making sure products are in stock at the right place and the right time.

Excess inventory can lead to markdowns or expired goods, but too little product can lead to shortages that impact a retailer’s brand image, customer satisfaction, and bottom line.

To prevent inventory from running out, big-box retailers such as Target, The Home Depot, and Walmart are using AI to predict when product amounts could dwindle. As a result, Target’s inventory availability has improved every year for the last four years, Prat Vemana, the executive vice president and chief information and product officer at Target, told Business Insider.

AI can help retailers proactively adjust stock before disruption strikes rather than reacting to changing conditions, said Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, the CEO of inventory-management platform Cin7. That’s especially critical today, Krishnamoorthy added, when factors like consumer behavior, inflation, and trade policy constantly impact supply chains.

“AI thrives in this environment,” Krishnamoorthy said.

Traditionally, companies procure inventory, manage logistics, and analyze consumer behavior in silos, said Vidya Mani, an associate professor of business administration focused on technology and operations management at the University of Virginia. Teams do individual research, then come together to develop a strategy and execute it.

“We no longer have that time,” Mani said. “By the time you finish doing it, the world will have changed on you.”

Before Target started using AI to predict stockouts, the retailer relied on software-based applications, which didn’t react or adapt to real-world changes as quickly as AI systems, according to Vemana. In fact, Target said in a blog post that it previously failed to catch half of its products that were out of stock because the technology they used thought that inventory existed when it actually didn’t.

Target changed how it managed inventory in 2023 with the introduction of Inventory Ledger, an internal tech system that tracks inventory changes across stores and uses AI to predict when products might be out of stock “even before it’s obvious to team members or systems,” Vemana said.